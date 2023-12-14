Is Tensura Slime a harem anime? Explained

Tensura Slime is one of the most popular isekai anime out there, and people tend to associate this genre with a lot of traits, with harem and ecchi being two of the most prominent features. This is because most series under this umbrella tend to have a lot of s*xualized content, which is something that can be quite divisive to fans of the medium.

In that regard, a lot of people who haven't watched the series would think that Tensura Slime has a lot of ecchi and harem content, although most would end up surprised by the reality. The truth of the matter is that this series, while now a classic of the isekai genre, doesn't have as much harem as one would believe.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Tensura Slime series.

Explaining why Tensura Slime isn't a harem anime

Expand Tweet

Tensura Slime follows what is now a typical formula in the anime isekai genre: Satoru Mikami is a normal Japanese worker in his mid-30s and ends up being stabbed to death by a thief, resulting in him coming back to life in a fantasy world as a slime.

However, now he has the ability to absorb something or someone and mimic its abilities.

A lot of shenanigans happen in the series and Satoru ends up being called Rimuru, which is how he is known in this world and develops a lot of major bonds in the story.

However, a lot of people seem to assume that because two of the main female characters of the series, Shuna and Shion, have taken an interest in Rimuru, this means it is a harem anime, which couldn't be further from the truth.

The anime, compared to a lot of other stories, doesn't really have the harem focus that most isekai series have and romance is not a huge factor, with very few moments of ecchi as well.

The series is fairly tame compared to what a lot of other anime series are producing these days, so that is something that can be quite welcoming or quite negative to a lot of people out there.

Tensura Slime and the appeal of isekai anime

Tensura Slime is a good example of why isekai anime is so popular these days but a lot of people who haven't watched this genre are probably wondering why it is so popular. After all, there are several isekai coming out every year in the industry and the series seem to be doing quite well.

There are several reasons for this: the world in most isekai series tends to have a lot of fantasy, several unique creatures, and a lot of magical abilities that tend to be quite creative.

Add to that a lot of fun character designs and the constant feeling of adventure, and that is a formula that can work with a lot of people.

There is also the fact that the main character tends to work as an insert for the audience, often being average people who end up in these amazing situations and facing a lot of different challenges.

There is an appeal in stepping out of the comfort zone and having an adventure, which series like Tensura Slime tend to do quite well.

Final thoughts

Tensura Slime isn't a harem anime because there isn't a lot of romance and doesn't even have a lot of ecchi moments, which often comes in tandem with the first trope. While it may have some fanservice here and there, this Eight Bit production doesn't focus all that much on that.