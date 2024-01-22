Is The Dangers in My Heart a romance anime? The series' genre, explained

The Dangers in My Heart is a manga series written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai. The series’ popularity skyrocketed when the anime adaptation first aired. The second season was confirmed almost immediately and is airing currently.

Shin-Ei Animation is responsible for the animation production of the anime adaptation. Those who haven’t come across this anime may wish to know about its genre. In fact, several fans of the series are also keen to learn more about the genre of the series along with other relevant details to better explore this series.

Plenty of fans seem to wonder if The Dangers in My Heart is a romance anime. Yes, The Dangers in My Heart falls under the category of romantic comedy.

Understanding the genre of The Dangers in My Heart

As stated earlier, the series falls under the category of romantic comedy. The plot of the series follows Kyoutaro Ichikawa, who appears to be the typical reserved middle school student who doesn’t want to socialize with his classmates. However, what people don’t know about Ichikawa is that he wants to be a cold-blooded killer. His only goal is to kill Anna Yamada in his class but he never manages to achieve it.

This is because he witnesses a side of Anna Yamada that completely changes his opinions of her. Furthermore, he starts to develop feelings for her as he spends more time with his classmate. The Dangers in My Heart characters are written in a way that the interactions that take place on a regular basis lead to comedic moments. Ichikawa’s personality is nearly polar opposite when compared to Anna Yamada.

At first, viewers watching the series will most likely suffer from secondhand embarrassment owing to the things that Ichikawa says and does. However, after the third episode, not only does the comedy get better, but viewers also get to see Ichikawa and Anna’s relationship progress.

The daily obstacles that present themselves act as a catalyst for their relationship. The involvement of other characters in their lives only adds to the comedy.

To summarize, The Dangers in My Heart falls under the romantic comedy genre. The show is driven by characters and their interactions. Furthermore, the blend of comedy and romance is quite seamless, giving rise to a refreshing and entertaining watch.

Where to watch The Dangers in My Heart?

Anna Yamada as seen in the anime series (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

There are only two streaming platforms that have this show in their respective catalogs. The Dangers in My Heart is available on Amazon Prime Video and on HIDIVE. It is important to note that these streaming platforms are available only in select regions. Furthermore, the aforementioned platforms will not stream the episodes for free. Fans will have to avail of the platforms’ paid services to access the first season of the show.

It is also important to note that the second season is currently airing. Fans in Japan can watch the broadcast on NUMAnimation and other local networks. Amazon Prime Video has purchased exclusive streaming rights to season 2 of the series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.