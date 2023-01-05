Is Tokyo Revengers finished? Status of the series explained

With the highly-anticipated second season of the Tokyo Revengers anime set to premiere in a few days, fans have been discussing the series non-stop on social media. Anime-only fans and manga readers share their excitement for the second season, with the latter promising the former that it is set to be of exceptional quality.

However, some Tokyo Revengers anime-only fans seem curious about the series’ status, both as an anime and as a manga. While the anime is obviously set to continue with the premiere of the second season, the manga ended in late 2022 after, to put it lightly, a tumultuous final arc.

Thus, while the anime series is set to continue adapting the manga until further notice, the manga itself has indeed reached its conclusion. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the current status of the Tokyo Revengers anime and manga series.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Tokyo Revengers manga ahead

Tokyo Revengers' controversial ending has anime-only fans worried about the adaptation’s future

Manga status

Karper @SilentKarp



Holy heck that was awful.



I should've just dropped it at chapter 200 like I originally did Just caught up to Tokyo Revengers. I knew people were mad about the ending, so I wanted to check it out, but...Holy heck that was awful.I should've just dropped it at chapter 200 like I originally did Just caught up to Tokyo Revengers. I knew people were mad about the ending, so I wanted to check it out, but...Holy heck that was awful. I should've just dropped it at chapter 200 like I originally did😭😭

The Tokyo Revengers manga officially published its last chapter, the 278th, on November 16, 2022, bringing the series’ controversial final arc to an end.

One main reason the final arc was so controversial was due to the perception by fans that author and illustrator Ken Wakui had fallen out of love with his own series or even ran out of ideas.

Fans also cited problems with a lack of explanation, an issue that particularly plagued the final issues of the series. One major example stems from protagonists Mikey and Takemichi being sent back in time, with neither being responsible for it. Instead, they, alongside Wakui, decided to chalk it up to a miracle and provide no further explanation, infuriating a large portion of the fanbase.

While fans appreciated the happy-ever-after nature of the manga's ending, many fans wished it was done in a more clearly explained way. Similarly, many fans disliked the sudden face turns that many characters experienced. Issues such as dysfunctional families and abusive parents were seemingly magically fixed by Takemichi and Mikey becoming friends at a younger age.

Anime status

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



It will stream exclusively on Disney+ & Disney+ Hotstar worldwide! further details TBA!



More: Tokyo Revengers CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN Arc (Season 2) will be stream on Hulu in U.S on January 7!It will stream exclusively on Disney+ & Disney+ Hotstar worldwide! further details TBA!More: tokyo-revengers-anime.com Tokyo Revengers CHRISTMAS SHOWDOWN Arc (Season 2) will be stream on Hulu in U.S on January 7!It will stream exclusively on Disney+ & Disney+ Hotstar worldwide! further details TBA! ✨More: tokyo-revengers-anime.com https://t.co/XErL7PP6j5

Fans can at least look forward to what will likely be a long and successful run for the series’ anime adaptation. The first season, which ran from April 11, 2021, to September 19, 2021, was one of the most successful series of the Spring 2021 season. Hype swelled around the series' anime adaptation, which undoubtedly influenced the incredibly quick announcement of the second season.

Furthermore, even when the second season finishes airing, the anime will still have plenty of quality chapters to adapt. Thankfully, the sudden drop in quality of the Tokyo Revengers manga is limited, for the most part, just to the series’ final arc.

In summation

While the Tokyo Revengers mainline manga has ended, and the franchise has moved into prequel/spin-off territory, the anime is still going strong and likely will for quite some time. The biggest question following the conclusion of the series’ manga is what’s next for Ken Wakui.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes