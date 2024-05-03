Is Wind Breaker anime Korean or Japanese? Origin and confusion, explained

One of the most highly-anticipated anime series to come from the Spring 2024 season has been none other than the Wind Breaker anime, which is definitely living up to the hype thus far.

Despite being called a Tokyo Revengers clone by many prior to its release, the series has already gone out of its way to differentiate itself from the latest and greatest in delinquent shonen series.

However, there has been some confusion from fans as to whether the Wind Breaker anime series is Japanese in origin or Korean. The definitive answer is that the wildly popular television anime series is Japanese in nature.

While this may seem like common sense to most, there is a good reason as to why some fans are confused on this topic of discussion.

Wind Breaker anime is an adaptation of Japanese manga series of same name, not Korean manhwa

Haruka Sakura's adventures in the Wind Breaker anime adapt the Japanese manga of the same name, not the Korean manhwa (Image via CloverWorks)

The reason for the confusion regarding the anime stems from the existence of a Korean manhwa series of the same name, even stylized in the exact same way.

However, the Wind Breaker anime uses the Japanese manga as its source material rather than the Korean manhwa. Despite sharing the same name and even stylizing it the same, the Korean manhwa is in no way, shape, or form related to the Japanese manga and anime series.

Wind Breaker manhwa, explained

Expand Tweet

The Wind Breaker manhwa, which is in no way related to the anime of the same name, is written and illustrated by Yongseok Jo, and first began serialization in December 2013.

The series is still ongoing with regular serialization today, and has thus far been collected into 25 compilation volumes. The series is published on the Naver Webtoon service in the Korean language and on the Line Webtoon service in English.

The sports series follows protagonist Jo “Jay” Ja-hyeon, often called “Super Rookie” by his fans after being coerced into joining his school’s biking team, known as the Hummingbird crew.

This formerly straight A student and president of the student body sees his perception and enjoyment of life change following his joining the Hummingbird Crew.

The series follows Jay’s journey as he begins to experience life beyond the classroom, including meeting and bonding with his new teammates such as love interest Shelly Scott. Featuring a wide cast of characters and a long-term narrative, it’s an enjoyable manhwa with something for everyone to enjoy.

Wind Breaker anime and manga, explained

Expand Tweet

The Japanese Wind Breaker anime, meanwhile, serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Saotru Nii’s original manga series of the same name. Having begun serialization in January 2021, the series is still ongoing and regularly serialized today, having been collected into 16 compilation volumes.

The story follows protagonist Haruka Sakura, who is about to begin his high school life at Furin High. However, Sakura’s rough middle school experience thanks to his unique appearance has turned him into a delinquent who knows nothing but how to fight others.

Thus, he enters Furin with the desire to claim the schools top spot, not wanting to get involved with the weak and certainly not desiring to make any friends or form meaningful relationships.

However, this changes from the start, with Sakura meeting local business owner Kotoha Tachibana on his first day and helping her out of a street fight. This snowballs into Sakura meeting several other people, including Furin’s current number one, Hajime Umemiya.

While his budding friendships may change why he wants to claim Furin’s top spot, that desire is immutable, and one which Sakura incessantly chases throughout the series.

Related links

Wind Breaker episode 5 highlights

Wind Breaker manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

10 best anime like Wind Breaker you need to watch