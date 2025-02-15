Isagi's goal has fans calling Blue Lock chapter 293 "incredibly predictable"

Blue Lock chapter 293 spoilers have sent fans into a frenzy, but not for the reasons one may anticipate. While the chapter delivered on the anticipated progression of Alexis Ness, it was Isagi Yoichi's final goal that caused intense arguments online. The climatic moment, which saw Isagi capitalize on Ness' surprise pass, secured Bastard Munchen's advantage over PxG.

However, other readers found the sequence too predictable, leading to conflicting opinions. While many appreciated Isagi's display of power, others felt the outcome was predicted long before it happened. As talks continue, fans are divided over whether this was genius or just another predictable result.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Blue Lock manga.

Fans call Isagi's goal too predictable in Blue Lock chapter 293

Many fans called Isagi's goal in Blue Lock chapter 293 predictable because the setup lacked tension, and the defense barely reacted. The moment Ness decided to pass, it became evident that Isagi would be the one to finish the play.

While Ness' evolution was a surprising twist, his decision to assist Isagi rather than take control himself felt too convenient. This added to the trend where Isagi always receives the pivotal moment, downplaying the significance of the scene.

Isagi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

Moreover, PxG's defense in Blue Lock chapter 293 didn't challenge Isagi even a little bit, so it appeared as easy. With high stakes in the match, a lot of readers assumed PxG players, particularly Rin Itoshi or Charles Chevalier, would step in.

However, the other team responded very indistinctively, as if everything was set from the beginning. Therefore, the ending came out rushed, like the chapter could no longer take more trouble.

"Extremely bad end to the match and what was the birth of a new hero abt?? Genuinely just a bad chap n end to a match might drop bl atp," one fan said.

"Hate the fact it's always Isagi who evolves and scores at the climax, plots absolutely predictable to the point it's starting to get boring, should've give it to other characters like Kunigami, Ness or Hiori, they're literally assisting in all matches and scored nothing," another fan explained.

"I dont mind Isagi having the last goal, it's just the process leading to it feels so lackluster," someone described.

"Many may not like the longevity of this match, but it will be great source material later. I'm glad so many people evolved. It was nice to see so many people on working together and the art for Isagi and Rin has been insane!" a fan defended.

"The good part was the writer cementing that Isagi doesn't really need you to pass to him , just make the best pass at the moment and he'll be there. Apart from that everything else was more or less blund, Ness's pass was cool though," a fan mentioned.

The other problem with Blue Lock chapter 293 was the consistency of the story's pacing. Blue Lock has created a pattern in which the opposing team seems to take command only for Isagi to make the decisive play and win.

As much as the trend paints him as a more thinking player, it also renders the progression of matches less surprising. The audience expected Kunigami's interception to result in an instant Bastard Munchen goal, and the sequence unfolded just as the crowd anticipated.

Final thoughts

Isagi as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

While Blue Lock chapter 293 produced thrilling moments, the predictability of Isagi's goal left fans divided. Some complimented his tactical skill, while others believed the outcome was too clear. Ness' growth was a unique twist, but his decision to pass instead of shooting the shot himself made Isagi's goal feel predictable.

The absence of defensive pressure further lessened the suspense, and the conclusion seemed rushed. As talks continue, some say that Isagi's dominance is vital for the tale, while others believe Blue Lock needs more surprising moments to retain excitement.

