Ishura Episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 10 will be aired on TOKYO MX this Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST. The episode will later run on twenty-one other broadcasting stations in Japan. Although the latest installment focused on the four champions, it mainly revolved around the battle between Regnejjee the Wings of Sunset and Alus the Star Runner.

Until now, there had been a misconception about Alus that he was invincible, given the number of legendary artifacts he possessed, giving him an edge in a battle. However, Regnejee proved that he could corner the likes of him with numbers and a foolproof strategy. The fight concluded in a stalemate, heightening the anticipation for what unfolds next to a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 10 release date and time for all regions

Sticking to the schedule, Ishura Episode 10 will be released this Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2023, at 6:30 am PT. Due to the usual delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial airing in Japan. This is due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 10 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, March 6, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, March 7, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 10

Ishura Episode 10 and all the latest installments of Keiso’s Isekai goodness can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ for fans outside Japan. Under the Disney Bundle, U.S. viewers can stay updated with the latest plot developments, as they can also catch the latest episodes of Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 9

The episode kicked off with Soujirou standing in front of Lithia’s gates, where he flawlessly deflected all the attacks from the soldiers. All of a sudden, Nihilo made a dramatic entrance on her Helneten, destroying everything on her path and moving towards the city to bring it down as Hidow ordered.

Considering Nihilo to be strong, Soujirou challenged her to a duel. However, she turned him down by saying they were on the same team. Nevertheless, Soujirou’s hunger for a real fight was unwavering, so he pursued her throughout Lithia.

Elsewhere Regnejee briefed his wyverns about Alus’ abilities so they would be prepared in advance. During their confrontation, Regnejee explained to Alus that he turned the wyverns into his puppets using the Life Arts. As the wyverns were aware of Alus' weapons and their limitations, it was challenging for him to keep up with his opponents.

As he had mode artifacts in his arsenal, he decided to use the Ground Runner, a type of magical flame that engulfed the entire streets of Lithia in its wrath with just one drop. The flame also became Alus’ trump in bringing an end to the battle, but somehow Regnejee survived.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 10

Ishura Episode 10 is titled “Vanishing Calamity.” Although the title looks like the third volume’s fifth verse, “Voiceless Calamity,” the anime is not going to have a time skip, given the fate of Lithia and Mage City is yet to be revealed.

Moreover, the remaining three episodes are expected to shed light on the other champions. The next episode will once again keep the audience engaged with heroes going against each other toe-to-toe in yet another enthralling combat.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.