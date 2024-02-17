Ishura Episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sticking to its official schedule, Ishura Episode 8 will air this Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later run on twenty-one other broadcasting stations in Japan. After waiting for six long episodes, the anime finally began the war between Lithia and Aureatia, the moment all light novel fans had been waiting for since the anime premiered.

The combat sequence between Soujirou and Shalk proved that Studio Senzigen and Passione are a deadly combo, delivering an adrenaline-pumping spectacle that left fans wanting for more. As the next episode will showcase the capability of Hidow’s trump card, Nihilo the Vortical Stampede, the anticipation for what’s coming next in Ishura Episode 8 is reaching a fever pitch.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Ishura Episode 8 will be released this Wednesday, February 21, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. Due to the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes after it is aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 8 for all regions with the corresponding timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 21, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 22, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 8

Ishura Episode 8 and all the latest episodes of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Disney+, as the platform is the only one to license the series for the international audience. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 7

Expand Tweet

Due to the constant troubles Lithia was facing from the outlaws, Taren requested Aureatia to send a patrolling unit, and along with them, Soujirou and Yuno also tagged along. The commander of the unit deemed it to be some kind of mockery, as Taren didn’t want to lay her weapons down. He presumed this act was just to humiliate them in some way.

Suddenly, two outlaws, Shalk and Higuare, were gradually approaching the patrolling unit. While Soujirou engaged in combat with Shalk, Higuare took down all the troops within a few seconds, leaving Yuno alive as he needed her to ride the horse to a safe place.

Elsewhere at the Mage City, Harghent paid a visit to Hidow to offer him support, which the latter arrogantly denied. Eventually, Harghent revealed that Alus the Star Runner was on his way, and Lithia stole the Cold Star from the Great Labyrinth Nagan. Suddenly, without any declaration of war, Taren attacked the Mage City using the Cold Star.

Harghent decided to stop Taren’s wyverns on his own. Meanwhile, Hidow contacted Nihilo and ordered her to destroy Lithia. He further offered her equal rights with the minian race and official citizenship of Aureatia if she successfully managed to eradicate the city.

Nihilo was approved to reclaim her spider-like machinery. After merging herself with the machine, she headed out to Lithia without wasting any time.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 8

Expand Tweet

Ishura Episode 8 is titled “The New Demon King War.” The episode will resume from where it left off in the previous episode, continuing the ongoing war. While no preview teaser or pictures have been revealed as of now, given the events that transpired in the latest installment, Nihilo is anticipated to showcase why she is called the revenant weapon of war.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.