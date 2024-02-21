Japan Airlines jumps on the Jujutsu Kaisen bandwagon with a "Specialz" video

Jujutsu Kaisen, the enormously popular anime and manga by Gege Akutami, has captivated audiences around the globe with its compelling narrative and richly developed characters. It has garnered a gigantic fanbase not just in Japan but internationally as well.
Capitalizing on the anime's popularity, Japan Airlines (JAL) joined the group by crafting a unique video featuring its flight attendants and crew. The video displays their precise synchronization to the opening song "Specialz" by King Gnu from Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident story arc.
Jujutsu Kaisen: Japan Airlines' "Specialz" TikTok Video
Japan Airlines recently released a video on TikTok that featured their flight attendants syncing to the popular opening song "Specialz" by King Gnu from the Shibuya Incident Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen anime. The video gained rapid attention across social media platforms, showcasing the passion and imagination of Japan Airlines's team as they transported viewers into the world of this anime. It provided a joyful surprise for followers of both Japan Airlines and Jujutsu Kaisen.
In its official description of the TikTok video, Japan Airlines included multiple references to the anime, such as "Shibuya Incident", "jyujyutsukaisen", "SPECIALZ" and "jujutsukaisen_official." By utilizing these tags, Japan Airlines taps into the established fan base for the anime and draws a link between the anime series and their brand. This marketing approach enables Japan Airlines to connect with a more extensive viewership and produce excitement surrounding their partnership with Jujutsu Kaisen.
Jujutsu Kaisen's Influence in Media
Japan Airlines partnering with Jujutsu Kaisen demonstrates how the anime has spread across different types of media. Due to its huge fanbase, the anime recently featured in a Super Bowl commercial, cementing its place as a widespread trend.
The Super Bowl advertisement portrayed a showdown between Brock Purdy and Patrick Mahomes, the quarterbacks of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs respectively. The two athletes took on the role of Jogo and Ryomen Sukuna respectively.
In addition to the Super Bowl commercial, the anime made its mark during Kento Nanami's death. When episode 18 of the anime's Season 2 aired, Malaysian Airlines gained notice because of its Facebook post that said:
"Kuantan would be nice"
This line was said by Kento Nanami during his final moments. This shows how the show has become a subject of conversation even outside of its own format.
The anime's emergence as a standout series signifies a changing scene in the anime business, with new competitors arising and attracting crowds globally. Fans talk about how it shows a requirement to update the "Big Three" in the realm of anime, referring to the long-standing trio of famous series comprising of Naruto, Bleach, and One Piece.
Final thoughts
Japan Airlines partnered with Jujutsu Kaisen through their "Specialz" TikTok video, demonstrating the anime's impact across different types of media. By tapping into the anime's huge fanbase, Japan Airlines connected with viewers and launched a memorable, one-of-a-kind promotion.
The series' appearance in the Super Bowl commercial as well as its effect on other outlets confirms its position as a widespread sensation. Viewers worldwide have embraced the gripping storyline and memorable characters, giving Gege Akutami's work an influence that extends far beyond its origins.