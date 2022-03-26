JJBA: Stone Ocean - Twitter in turmoil after Netflix delays release to Fall 2022

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures fans are having an eventful day as Anime Japan is currently hosting an event in which the series was assigned a booth and they made a couple of announcements. Fans were quite excited since Stone Ocean is yet to be concluded, and fans were hoping to hear some good news.

While the series made some important announcements regarding the sixth part of the ongoing series, there was one detail that left some of the fans disappointed, and some, annoyed. Fans were hoping that the JoJo series would be releasing the episodes on a weekly basis, but it turns out they will have to wait at least seven to nine months before Netflix releases the rest of the episodes.

JoJo fans upset over Netflix not being able to release the Stone Ocean episodes sooner

Fans were quite angry and one fan even went to the extent of creating a petition demanding the series release episodes on a weekly basis. Their annoyance is understandable because we are only a month away from completing a year since the production of the show was announced. This means that the series will take almost two years to conclude.

Another reason why a weekly release is well within the abilities of the studio is because of the art style. This isn’t a show that requires the level of animation that Demon Slayer does, and includes plenty of still frames. As such, one would imagine that the workload is significantly lesser as well. The aforementioned shonen anime managed to release the episodes on a weekly basis as well.

The previous parts, such as Golden Wind and Stardust Crusaders, were released on a weekly basis. Fans did not have too many complaints regarding the release pattern and are therefore quite annoyed at Netflix for the latest announcement.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the announcement that was made during the Anime Japan event. One of the most common reactions was that fans were quite disappointed with Netflix for being unable to deliver the episodes earlier than the announced time period.

TheOtakuDad @theotakudad every #jojo fan after Netflix failing to deliver part 2 of stone ocean sooner every #jojo fan after Netflix failing to deliver part 2 of stone ocean sooner https://t.co/Bt4sI5aOqh

One particular JoJo fan expected that Netflix would be able to rectify the error they made while releasing Stone Ocean. But given the current announcement, fans are quite unhappy with the way Netflix is handling the the sixth part of the series.

Lance H. @Imp_Animator twitter.com/stickertricker… STICKER ⋆ ⁽ᴶᴶᴮᴬ₋ᴺᴱᵂˢ⁾ @StickerTricker Stone Ocean will return on Netflix in Fall of 2022, with its second batch of episodes. (EP 13~24) Stone Ocean will return on Netflix in Fall of 2022, with its second batch of episodes. (EP 13~24) https://t.co/Dc0rBBow0v How naïve we were to think Netflix would realize the mistake they made with the first batch and actually release the next episodes like a normal anime. Not only that, but FALL!? I don’t think anybody saw that as a possibility, cmon Netflix. #jojo How naïve we were to think Netflix would realize the mistake they made with the first batch and actually release the next episodes like a normal anime. Not only that, but FALL!? I don’t think anybody saw that as a possibility, cmon Netflix. #jojo twitter.com/stickertricker…

Fans are beginning to sign a petition for Netflix to release the episodes earlier, and on a weekly basis. They are waiting to see if the company responds in a manner that they deem beneficial to the fanbase.

