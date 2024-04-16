JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga comes for One Piece's crown in a way no fan imagined

Jojo's Bizarre Adventure manga has been praised by many high-ranking mangakas who have confessed that it was actually an inspiration for them, so it is understandable that it is compared to industry giants such as One Piece. When it comes to the comparison aspect, usually, the writing, art style, battle system, etc. are compared, but recently on X, a fan made a unique comparison regarding the length of the two series.

While One Piece has been often advertised as a series too long, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga has no such reputation even though it is longer than the former. Somehow, mangaka Hirohiko Araki was able to make his manga more reader-friendly than Eiichiro Oda, as pointed out by someone on X.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and One Piece series.

Explaining why the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga is longer than One Piece

While the One Piece series has a total of 22915 pages, as of this writing, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga has a total of 25142 pages. It also makes a lot of sense when considering that the first series started in 1997 and the second one in 1987, so the latter has been going on for a longer period.

However, this took a lot of people by surprise because One Piece is often perceived as the longest shonen series to read, at least when it comes to the mainstream, and the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga doesn't feel longer to a lot of readers.

This is mostly due to how author Hirohiko Araki decided to structure the JoJo series by dividing it into multiple parts, thus making it easier to digest for the audience.

On the other hand, author Eiichiro Oda crafted a manga that is one big adventure, which makes it seem long as it has been the same story since 1997. Therefore, that is why people see this fact as such a huge surprise since the way these stories are structured can lead to a misconception of their length.

The legacy of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga

Dio vs. Jotaro in the anime (Image via David Production).

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga has a lot of notorious elements that have become very influential throughout the years, with the 2010s anime adaptation by David Production making it a worldwide phenomenon.

However, it is worth pointing out that Araki's manga has been a notorious success in Japan since the early 90s with the third part, Stardust Crusaders.

Araki's evolution throughout each part is something that makes the journey of reading the series all the more compelling. The mangaka shows a lot of changes in terms of writing style, casts and genres, the art style constantly evolving, and also adding more layers to his most prominent battle system, the Stands.

It is also worth pointing out that the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga was one of the first Shonen Jump titles to truly emphasize tactics and strategies in fights instead of the power creep issue that is common in battle shonen. This has allowed Araki, along with his constant changes of protagonists and settings, to keep the series fresh and away from stagnation.

Final thoughts

The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga has a lot more pages than One Piece because it has been published for more years than the latter. However, since Araki's manga is divided into nine parts (as of right now), there is this perception that it isn't as long as Eiichiro Oda's series.

