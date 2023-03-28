JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean director reveals the reason behind his confusing choice

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 3 came to an end in December 2022, altering the world of the Joestars forever. Despite the terrible Netflix release schedule, fans were immensely excited because it had possibly the best ending to any anime arc. The series, set in Florida, USA, followed Jolyne Cujoh, Jotaro Kujo's estranged daughter, as she went after her enemy to put an end to his plans.

When the installment was released, fans found everything to be outstanding, except for one thing, namely, the music that was used in Emporio's battle. During a recent screening session, the director of Stone Ocean provided an explanation about the selection of the score.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean director explains why he chose to use Jotaro’s Theme in a key scene

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, as fans are aware, Emporio is a young Stand User who was born and raised secretly in Green Dolphin Street Prison. He sympathized with Jolyne and became a part of her group.

The background music during the fight scene between Emporio and Pucci was Jotaro's Theme. Kenichi Suzuki, the director of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, explained why he chose Jotaro's Theme in Emporio's battle against Pucci during a recent special screening session of the series' final episodes on March 26, 2023.

Suzuki explained that the production team chose this particular theme because it would dispel all of the anxiety and fear that had grown as a result of the previous few episodes.

In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, after Pucci reset the universe, Emporio was the only surviving member of the group that aimed to stop Pucci, which also included Jolyne, Jotaro, Ermes, and Anasi. Emporio found himself alone in a universe designed by Pucci. He was pursued by the priest, who wanted to get rid of him.

Emporio got into Pucci's ghost room and tricked him into putting Weather Report's Stand Disc in his head. Weather Report then pumped concentrated oxygen into the room, which adversely affected Pucci. Emporio and Weather Report took advantage of the situation and pummeled Pucci to death. The universe then reset, resulting in a world without the priest's interventions.

Thus, when Emporio and Weather Report successfully counterattacked after trapping Pucci, the director wanted viewers to lighten up by playing Jotaro's Theme.

DegoV @diegovl2609 @Vishkujo Understandable but it's still a bit of a weird choice. I would have just played jolyne's theme or heaven's falling down lol @Vishkujo Understandable but it's still a bit of a weird choice. I would have just played jolyne's theme or heaven's falling down lol

While the concept of using Jotaro's Theme in the final battle of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean may seem like a great idea in theory, many fans still believe that other musical scores would have better suited the scene.

One reason for this rejection is that Jotaro's Theme has been played so many times that it has become annoying despite not being inherently bad. While some argue that the theme could lift them out of a depressive mood, it ultimately feels like an ill fit. Using Jolyne's theme would have done more justice to both the event and the series as a whole.

