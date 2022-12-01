JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 3 will follow Jolyne Cujoh, Jotaro Kujo's estranged daughter, as she goes after her enemy to put an end to his plans. Stone Ocean is the sixth arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, based on Hirohiko Araki's manga of the same name, set in Florida, United States, in 2011.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean was previously criticized for being released in batches with long gaps in between. This time, it appears that the producers listened to the fans and released the final installment of Jolyne's story without much delay.

Fans are understandably ecstatic because the Stone Ocean arc is regarded as one of the best endings to any manga arc. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 3 was released on Netflix on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean arc.

Jolyne Cujoh seeks revenge in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 3

What to expect in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 3?

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 3 will be the end of the fight between Jolyne Cujoh and Enrico Pucci. The series will begin with Jolyne and Ermes Costello escaping from the Green Dolphin Street Prison, where the series had ended.

According to the trailer, Pucci is on his way to Cape Canaveral, where the Heaven is supposed to manifest. Finally, Jotaro Kujo will return to action in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 3 after acquiring his Star Platinum Disc and Memory Disc.

With characters like DIO's son Donatello, Pucci's and his brother Weatherman's feud, Pucci's insane new powers, lots of time-related action, and a strange ending involving deaths and reincarnations, fans can expect a rollercoaster ride in this series.

A quick recap of what happened in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 2

Enrico Pucci as seen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (Image via David Productions)

Jolyne was determined to save her father and find the man who imprisoned her when Jotaro suffered an accident. In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 2, we saw Jolyne as she struggled to survive in the Green Dolphin Street Prison while searching for her father's Memory Disc, which Pucci's Stand, Whitesnake, had stolen.

By the end of the series, Jolyne had completed her mission of retrieving Jotaro's Star Platinum Disc and Memory Disc, thus saving his life. Meanwhile, Pucci had merged with the Green Baby and thus possessed both DIO and Jotato's memories. He had now left the prison to wait for the Heaven.

Jolyne could not just let Pucci go and carry out DIO's plans. As a result, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 2 ended with a sense of urgency and a desire for vengeance. The series was also jam-packed with action, making it one of the most intense series that fans have witnessed.

