JoJoLands chapter 24: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 24 is set to release on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, JST according to the official website for Shueisha’s Ultra Jump magazine. With Acca Howler seemingly realizing that Jodio Joestar and co have a Lava Rock on them, fans are expecting to see a shootout begin on the billionaire’s yacht.

However, Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization and its series lack a level of accessibility comparable to those series on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This means that reading an official copy of JoJoLands chapter 24 may be difficult for international fans. Although this will change when the chapter is published in an official compilation volume, this could still be months away at best and years away at worst.

Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and co’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 24, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

JoJoLands chapter 24 release date

Acca Howler likely wown't reappear in JoJoLands chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 24 is set to release on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 JST. As mentioned above, there is unfortunately no current exact release time for the series thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source. Likewise, there’s unfortunately no international release date and times to discuss due to this unfortunate reality.

Where to read JoJoLands chapter 24

Fans can expect Jodio's group to also take a backseat in JoJoLands chapter 24 (Image via Shueisha)

As such, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the sixth volume for the series, which JoJoLands chapter 24 should be a part of, in terms of legal reading opportunities. Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources, and can often be proven inaccurate come an officially translated release.

JoJoLands chapter 23 recap

JoJoLands chapter 23 began with a focus on Acca Howler’s origins and relationship with his grandfather. It was first explained that a fire during the era of Acca’s grandfather almost put the Howler Company out of business. This fire was revealed to have been caused by a Hawaii state representative Monte Brutto and his Hawaiian mafia allies. They set the fire to bankrupt the Howler Company and build villas and resorts with the water source the family owned.

Acca’s grandfather took action and one day murdered Brutto and his driver. Years later, Acca’s grandfather is showing him the official land deed which he had made after the Brutto incident. He also tells Acca to keep precious things inside a treasure chest-like box they had, calling this “Latrato’s Will.” As Acca’s grandfather explained that whatever is taken out of the box will make its way back eventually, Acca is seen playing with the crumbled remains of a Lava Rock.

His grandfather said Latrato found that Lava Rock “somewhere on those mountains of the gods,” but he didn’t know where exactly. Focus then returned to the present, where Jodio Joestar, Dragona Joestar, and Charmingman boarded Acca’s yacht. As they boarded, Dragona was in awe at the luxurious amenities on board. Disguised as Yokohama, Charmingman handled the conversation as negotiations began with Acca trying to bribe them.

The group refused, instead trying to pressure Acca into a falsified land swap, since they absolutely needed to make sure they obtained his land assets. As Acca clearly began to felt the pressure, Jodio learned that Paco Lovelantes and Usagi Aloha’oe had arrived at school to save Meryl Mei Qi. The issue ended with Acca seeing some dust on the table, realizing it to be the same Lava Rock fragments he played with as a child before pulling a gun on Dragona.

What to expect from JoJoLands chapter 24 (speculative)

Given the last issue’s focus on Jodio’s group and it ending on an exciting cliffhanger, JoJoLands chapter 24 will likely open up with a focus on Paco and Usagi as they fight to save Meryl Mei. The issue should focus exclusively on these events, leaving Jodio and co’s fate unknown for the time being. The chapter will likely end with Paco and Usagi having all but beaten their enemies, setting up victory and a return to Jodio’s group in the subsequent release.

