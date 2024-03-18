JoJoLands chapter 13: Jodio and Dragona's origins revealed as Meryl Mei makes a 50 billion dollar plan

Monday, March 18, 2024 saw JoJoLands chapter 13 unofficially released via alternative sources, bringing with it an exciting alleged sneak peek at the coming installment’s events. While this information isn’t considered fully canon until verified by the official Shueisha release, fans will thankfully see the official copy released later this week in the next issue of V Jump.

However, given how reliable these early releases have proven throughout the series’ publication thus far, fans are excitedly discussing the events of JoJoLands chapter 13 as if they’ve already been fully canonized. This is somewhat unsurprising, given the brutal and unflinching approach the series takes to divulging Jodio and Dragona Joestar’s origins as both Stand users and members of Meryl Mei Qi’s gang.

Warning: JoJoLands chapter 13 contains descriptions of transphobia and se*xual assault and this article reflects that. Readers' discretion is requested.

JoJoLands chapter 13 sets up a plan which could completely recontextualize the Lava Rock’s powers

Brief chapter recap

Jodio and Dragona Joestar's origins are the main focus of JoJoLands chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 13 opened up with a focus on Dragona Joestar four years earlier, showing him in gym class playing pool volleyball. The narrator discussed how Stands can exist anywhere and at any time, revealing that this is the day Dragona and his younger brother Jodio first became aware of theirs.

Dragona was then seen passing the ball back to a girl in class, but accidentally knocks it into her face as a result of the girl imploring him to hit it to pass it since they’re playing volleyball. While she and others laughed initially, she quickly threw the ball back in his face, telling him that if he did it again she’d kill him before blaming Dragona for the team’s failure.

JoJoLands chapter 13 then saw Dragona get on the bus, eventually finding a seat near the back. However, it’s revealed he took the girl from gym class’ seat, and also crushed her ice cream she left on it in the process. Before he could get her a replacement, the teacher came on the bus and reminded everyone that there’s no eating or drinking.

JoJoLands chapter 13 sees Dragona bullied for his body by his classmates (Image via Shueisha)

One of the students behind Dragona tried being kind to him, revealing that the girl’s parents donate a lot of money to the school and own the bus company the school uses. However, the girl then began asking Dragona about his private parts, clearly doing so out of transphobia and a desire to bully Dragona for his insecurities.

JoJoLands chapter 13 then saw the girl attempt to strip Dragona fully, wanting to expose his privates for the entire bus to see. The girl then suggested “drawing” a bra on him, grabbing an eyelash crimper and using it to injure and torture Dragona. As this happened, a drop of rain comes from the bus’ roof, and lands on the girl’s forehead. A young Jodio was then seen standing behind her, prompting the girl to stop as she questioned who he is.

Jodio said he only came here to meet up with his big brother before telling Dragona it’s time for them to go. The girl made a joke about Jodio calling Dragona brother, asking if he’s sure they weren’t sisters instead. This prompted Jodio to have November Rain’s rain drop tear through the girl’s eyelid as he and Dragona left.

Jodio uses his November Rain to come to Dragona's defense in JoJoLands chapter 13 (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 13 saw Jodio ask how long the bullying has been going on for, with Dragona trying to play it off as a joke. However, her inability to sleep that night resonated with Jodio, as focus shifted to the next day. A raindrop caused the bus’ door to close, and eventually started a fire on the bus as a teacher, the driver, and several students were trapped inside, including the girl.

As the fire spread, Jodio was seen sitting on a nearby bench and watching, seemingly only dousing the fire because he realized an innocent animal was trapped inside. In other words, it seems Jodio was ready to kill the girl and everyone else. It’s revealed the next morning that the teacher and roughly 20 students were hospitalized with burns, prompting Dragona to reveal he knows what Jodio did and assert he’s sick and should go to the hospital.

However, JoJoLands chapter 13 saw Dragona reveal that he slept well last night, and feels so relieved now. He thanked Jodio, and promised to get stronger for the future while telling him to keep this a secret between them. Dragona was then seen using his Smooth Operators stand for the first time to remove the injuries he received, naming both of their Stands as he did so.

JoJoLands chapter 13 also reveals Dragona unlocking her Stand powers for the first time (Image via Shueisha)

The present Dragona then began narrating, calling that event irrational and absurd and neither good nor evil. He adds that the absurd happens without meaning or reason, but can sometimes destroy hearts as a result. Likewise, the next page sees past Dragona explain that Jodio never said the words, but made it clear he’d never let this event go.

JoJoLands chapter 13 then saw the pair’s mother Barbara Ann Joestar reveal that their father left because he was fired from the insurance company. It’s revealed he was fired because the insurance money was paid out as ten times the usual amount due to the girl whose family owns the company being injured. Likewise, since their father handled the claim, the blame for the payout was shifted onto him.

Dragona then explained how their life changed from then on, revealing that this is how they got involved in gang life. Dragona was seen comforting Jodio here, telling him that the source of their mother’s troubles and the state of their family isn’t on him. The two met Meryl Mei that same day, with this introduction serving as a transition to the present.

JoJoLands chapter 13 sees Jodio and the others, including Charmingman, still in Meryl Mei’s office. She first has Dragona and Charmingman explain who he is and his goals, which in turn leads to an explanation about how the Lava Rocks work. Charmingman also restates his backstory here, as well as the name of the company Howler which owns the land he lost his brother on.

Meryl Mei then tests out the Lava Rock for herself, confirming that she’s understanding its mechanics properly as she does so. She then reveals that she knows the owners of Howler, and that she intends to use the Lava Rock to secure the rights to the land. The chapter ends with Meryl Mei revealing the value of such a heist to be 50 billion dollars, asking them if they’re in.

In review

Without a doubt, JoJoLands chapter 13 is one of the most exciting and engaging entries into the series yet, largely for its focus on Dragona and Jodio’s harrowing origins. Likewise, this in-depth look into the lengths Jodio is willing to go to protect what he loves is incredibly intriguing, and will likely come into play later on in the series as well.

The issue also does a great job of organically setting up the next heist for the team, as well as rushing through Charmingman’s official introduction to and joining of the group. Likewise, given that Meryl Mei is the one who’ll likely use the Lava Rock to secure the Howler rights, fans can expect to learn more on her backstory and Stand abilities in the next release.

In summation

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 13 serves as a fantastic entry into the series, and one which will likely lead into the reveal of the ninth part’s core antagonists as a result. While this reveal is unlikely to come in the very next release, the Howler plotline is seemingly setting up the introduction of the overarching plot and conflict for the story.

