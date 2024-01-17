JoJoLands chapter 11: Jodio takes charge as Paco wants to make their enemy an offer

JoJoLands chapter 11 was officially released on Thursday, January 17, 2024, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jodio Joestar and co’s struggles versus their current unnamed enemy. However, with Dragona Joestar severely injured, fans were unsure of what to expect from this latest entry in the series.

Thankfully, JoJoLands chapter 11 does open up by addressing Dragona’s wound, showing him deal with it in an extremely unique and inventive way with his Smooth Operators Stand. The chapter also seemingly sets up the conclusion of this first major fight in the series, albeit with an unexpected twist thanks to a request from Paco Lovelantes.

JoJoLands chapter 11 sees Paco suggest bringing their enemy in as a new ally once the fight is over

JoJoLands chapter 11: Hide and seek

Jodio Joestar and co track down their enemy in JoJoLands chapter 11's opening pages (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 11 began immediately where the previous release ended, showing Dragona still bleeding from the injury to her throat and neck. However, he summoned his Smooth Operators Stand, and had them slide the wound to outside his body via a glass bottle he was holding. After a tense few seconds, Dragona was able to successfully move the injury to the bottle, which sliced it in half immediately after.

Dragona, meanwhile, was left completely uninjured, much to the relief of Usagi Aloha’oe. In fact, Usagi was so relieved that he admitted that he’s in love with Dragona thanks to the sense of despair he felt as he realized Dragona was heavily injured. Dragona hilariously thanks him for the compliment before saying he and Jodio aren’t too interested in love.

JoJoLands chapter 11 then saw the group turn their attention back to their enemy, saying that they couldn’t let him get away. The group then noticed Dragona’s broach on the ground, suggesting they walk in that direction despite their enemy's camouflage abilities. Usagi suggested using his Matte Kudasai Stand to create a metal detector, since their enemy was wielding a knife.

Dragona Joestar quickly heals herself via her Smooth Operators Stand in JoJoLands chapter 11 (Image via Shueisha)

However, the others noticed a trail of blood from their enemy on the ground, caused by Jodio’s November Rain Stand and its attack. The group followed the blood to a parking lot, eventually finding a car which had drops of blood all over the hood. Just then, the owners of the car (revealed to be the man and woman who bought Dragona’s watch in the last issue) approached, asking the group to move away from their car.

JoJoLands chapter 11 then saw Paco grab the man by his throat in order to see if his skin felt gritty and sandy like their enemy’s did. Paco then told both to stick their right ankles out of the car doors so they could see if they were injured, with Jodio inspecting the woman’s ankle on the passenger side of the car.

However, as he opened the door, he saw the sand-like texture of their enemy’s ability on his hands, prompting their enemy to emerge from the door itself. The enemy attacked and shattered the car’s window, but Jodio was able to dodge and escape uninjured. Just as he was about to use November Rain to retaliate, however, he stopped after realizing that the man and woman were still nearby.

Jodio's group ruthlessly pursues their enemy in JoJoLands chapter 11, but may do themselves harm as a result (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 11 saw their enemy take advantage of the situation and escape once more, while the man screamed at the group about the window and touching his girlfriend. Jodio pointed out that the trail of blood was now gone, meaning they totally lost him, as the woman dropped Dragona’s watch and the man began kicking it across the ground.

They eventually kicked it towards the sea, prompting Dragona and the others to realize it’s moving in the direction of the Lava Rock, and likewise their enemy. Dragona further confirmed this by pulling out the diamond, which rolled in the same direction. The group then headed down to the beach, with Jodio saying that they can still corner him even though they can’t track him, if he chooses to attack the group.

JoJoLands chapter 11 then saw Jodio suggest that he’ll undoubtedly attack them due to needing to escape with the Lava Rock. The group then began wading in the water, as Jodio pointed out that his November Rain Stand can’t penetrate the water’s surface. The group then decided to inspect some nearby rubber boats, while Usagi suggested to Dragona that they’re all way out of their league in fighting this enemy.

Dragona responded by pointing out that they’re the “losers” of society who came here to make money, and that what’s truly dangerous is regretting not taking advantage of this opportunity. Usagi was seemingly touched by this, as the diamond shook once more in Dragona’s hand as the enemy appeared behind Paco.

However, JoJoLands chapter 11 saw him disappear immediately after the others spotted him, heading into the water as evidenced by a splash from the sea. The enemy then reappeared and sliced Paco’s leg, eliminating his mobility. However, before he could finish Paco off, Jodio got behind him and put him in a chokehold, grabbing the knife with his arm and restricting its movement.

Their enemy then finally spoke, reminding Jodio that he had an opportunity to walk away at the start and that he won’t get another chance. The enemy then used his Stand powers to have his arm and knife disappear and reappear, going for Jodio’s throat as the two fell into the water. However, Jodio was able to summon and attack with November Rain in time, sending the two crashing into the water and snapping the enemy’s knife in half.

Rohan Kishibe's lack of knowledge of the Lava Rock becomes apparent in JoJoLands chapter 11 (Image via David Production)

Underwater, Jodio and the enemy continued their struggle, as November Rain continued pounding the water’s surface. JoJoLands chapter 11 then saw Usagi realize what Jodio was trying to say, pushing the rubber boat into November Rain’s attack range. This caused the boat to sink and puncture, giving Jodio a source of oxygen as he struggled against the enemy.

This also seemingly allowed November Rain’s attack to break through the water surface, pummeling the enemy. On the surface, the others took solace in Jodio still being alive given November Rain’s presence. Paco then suggested making the enemy an ally, saying that he feels he’s a good guy after discovering that the severed cat heads from earlier were actually just potatoes augmented by his Stand powers.

JoJoLands chapter 11 saw Paco also point out that he knows more about the Lava Rock than even Rohan Kishibe seemed to know, making him a valuable asset and ally. Paco then asked Dragona to tell Jodio not to let the enemy drown, suggesting that they should team up. The chapter ended with a nearby fisherman catching a fish with Dragona’s watch in it, and the woman who had the watch bought for her abandoning her boyfriend with the watch now gone.

JoJoLands chapter 11: In summation

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 11 serves as a fairly exciting and intriguing entry into the series, seemingly setting up the conclusion of the series’ first major fight sometime in the near future. The tease of Jodio and co making their current enemy an ally is also exciting, and presents an opportunity to set up the overarching plot and antagonists of the series overall.

The issue also does a good job of continuing to hammer in how the Lava Rock functions, especially with the watch and the diamond as seen in the chapter’s second half. While seemingly used for comedic effect currently, these rules and behaviors will no doubt become a major plot point as the series continues to progress.

