JoJoLands chapter 4: Rohan’s Stand is revealed as Dragona’s team begins unraveling the diamond’s mystery

JoJoLands chapter 4 was released on Thursday, May 18, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of what’s expected to be the final part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. That being said, if this is indeed the last entry fans will get in the series, author and illustrator Hirohiko Araki is getting it off to an absolutely phenomenal start.

Chapter 4 of JoJoLands sees the part begin settling in fully, giving readers a taste of what they can expect in the coming months and years of its publication. Likewise, a significant and revelatory discovery comes towards the end of the issue, which may completely redefine what fans thought they knew about the series’ two universes.

JoJoLands chapter 4 has a mind-blowing reveal in the form of new Rohan’s Stand

JoJoLands chapter 4: Plans awry

JoJoLands chapter 4 begins with Rohan Kishibe still outside his Hawai’i villa, where he’s observing the effects of Jodio Joestar’s rain from his Stand, November Rain. He also notices that some of the areas are dry following which he heads inside. Jodio, meanwhile, contacts Dragona’s team, warning them that Rohan is aware of their plans and is also a Stand user.

Meanwhile, inside, Dragona Joestar and Paco Lovelantes are trying to figure out how to get the wire trap, which Usagi Alohaoe continues asserting is actually a Stand, off their bodies. Paco begins asking Usagi for scissors as the wire tears through his leather boots. After giving Paco the scissors, Usagi reminds Dragona that his Stand, the Matte Kudasai, can make him a pair too if he asks for it.

JoJoLands chapter 4 sees Dragona instead try to slide the wire off his wrist, while Paco tries to cut through the one on his ankle. However, the wire snaps one of the scissor blades in two, and Dragona is unable to remove his by hand. Dragona comments on how unbelievable the security system is, with Paco responding how the wire’s contradictory nature suggests otherwise.

Usagi reminds them of his hypothesis that this is actually a Stand attack and a trap that was set up for them in the hallway. Dragona asks Usagi whose Stand this could possibly be, prompting him to point to the nearby cat in the hallway. The cat glances at them before walking off around the corner, while Paco asks Usagi to elaborate.

JoJoLands chapter 4 then sees Usagi claim that the cat was targeting them before they even came into the house, a concept which Paco calls ridiculous as he walks down the hallway. Usagi warns him of doing so, asserting that the wire trap, which is essentially invisible before being activated, is surely set up ahead.

Paco mockingly asks Usagi to explain why a cat would set up a string trap, since he’s so smart. Usagi responds that the fact that it’s a cat is irrelevant since even animals can see and possess Stand abilities. Dragona then hears what Jodio said at the beginning of the chapter, as the group hears Rohan walking in the house.

JoJoLands chapter 4 sees Dragona instruct them to put their masks on and exit through a nearby window. Paco asks what to do about the wires, and if they should try to get them off now or once they’re in the garden. Paco also points out that at this point their limbs will be sliced off, prompting Dragona to say he’ll try to get them off.

He then summons Smooth Operators, his Stand, prompting Paco to say there’s no way he can slide the wire off his wrist even with his Stand. He adds that the wire has no gaps or loose points, adding how it bites into his flesh. However, Dragona responds that he’s going to slide something other than the wire, having Smooth Operators slide his thumb and the ball of his thumb down towards his wrist.

JoJoLands chapter 4 then focuses on Dragona successfully sliding the wire off, with the wire then suddenly dissolving into nothing after tightening on itself automatically. The other two congratulate him for doing it, while Usagi points out that he was right about the wire being a Stand. Paco asks if he ever shuts up, before asking to see the broken scissor blade from earlier.

Paco wedges the blade of the scissor in between two loop layers of the wire, then activates his stand The Hustle to begin flexing around the blade. He is using his muscles to vibrate the blade, allowing it to cut through the wire like a power saw. With him and Dragona now free, the group begins escaping and moving towards the window.

However, JoJoLands chapter 4 sees Dragona realize that Paco’s backpack is now open, despite being positive that he closed it earlier. It’s then revealed that the diamond has fallen out of the backpack onto the floor behind Dragona, which he then moves to get while questioning how this could be. Paco and Usagi look back into the villa as Dragona approaches the diamond.

As he bends down for the diamond, Rohan Kishibe’s hand also extends for it, seemingly touching Dragona’s for a brief moment before the two lock eyes. Dragona shouts out in shock, while Rohan questions if he’s the one who opened the safe, calling it quite impressive. Rohan then warns Dragona that if he picks up the diamond again, he’ll be in danger.

JoJoLands chapter 4: A battle begins

Dragona backs away, prompting Rohan to ask if he’s given up. However, he instead responds that he feels bad for Rohan, saying that they’ll need to tie him up and that he should’ve stayed by the pool. JoJoLands chapter 4 sees Paco and Usagi climb back into the villa at this point, noticing the diamond in the hallway.

Rohan then says that tying him up, as well as taking the diamond, is unfortunately out of the question. It’s at this point that something begins happening to Dragona’s hand, which eventually begins to open up with pages as if it were a book. Rohan then begins divulging information from this book, revealing that he knows Dragona’s name, age, goal in the burglary, and how many people came here.

Likewise, JoJoLands chapter 4 sees Rohan assert that one more person is with them outside, guessing that they’re on the lookout and had something to do with the earlier rain. Paco and Usagi begin freaking out, prompting Rohan to say that they’re all right as it stands now. All they’ve done is tear apart a painting, albeit an original one, and open up a safe.

He then asks to “Read” what’s written in each of their bodies, calling the matter of how they learned of the diamond’s existence “rather crucial.” Rohan asks them what they know about this diamond and how much they knew before coming here while approaching Paco. They try to tell Rohan to stop moving, threatening him with violence, but he continues approaching Paco.

JoJoLands chapter 4 then concentrates on Paco and his swift use of The Hustle to grip onto a ceiling vent as Rohan reveals and attacks with his Heaven’s Door Stand, putting himself in a headlock from above. Rohan realizes that his enemies are all Stand users, while Paco uses his muscles to restrain Rohan’s hands. Paco then tells Dragona and Usagi to hurry and tie Rohan up rather than sit there watching.

As they get the zip ties ready, Rohan tosses the diamond to them, bouncing across Usagi’s hands and into Dragona’s. Usagi is then struck by Rohan’s hand, prompting the left side of his face to open up like the pages of a book. The attack also sends Usagi flying backwards, causing him to crash into the wall. Paco then gets close to Rohan and enquires what he’s doing, but this allows him to touch his retainer’s left arm.

So it would seem that this universe's Rohan really is a different Rohan (as I assumed, obviously), in that Heaven's Door seems to have the newfound restriction of Rohan needing to physically touch his target to use it.

JoJoLands chapter 4 then sees the left side of Paco’s body open up like a book, prompting him to also fall unconscious. Dragona is seemingly hiding behind a corner while Rohan approaches Paco, recounting the information he reads. This includes Paco’s age, the identity and age of Meryl Mei Qi, and how they all learned about the diamond and what their intentions with it were.

Rohan shares that he’s relieved with the simplicity of the situation, before commenting on how unsavory it must be for them. Dragona then nervously opens her hands while asserting that she’s positive that she’s been holding the diamond since catching it. She even says that she can feel it in them at that moment, but as she opens her hands, it’s revealed that the diamond isn’t in them, and is instead on the floor beneath her.

JoJoLands chapter 4: In summation

First antagonist's of Part 9 so far… Rohan returns to fight a 4 man heist crew. Then the stray Stone Free cat, and now we have a literal Crazy Diamond… This is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure at its finest.

JoJoLands chapter 4 is very arguably the most exciting chapter of the series so far, seemingly confirming that this Rohan Kishibe is a duplicate of the one seen in Diamond Is Unbreakable. While this is somewhat speculative, there’s essentially no definitive answer on this matter as of this article’s writing, since this is the first time one character has been seemingly duplicated in the new universe.

While JoJoLion showed that a Joseph Joestar with a Stand featuring similarities to Hermit Purple once existed, the Rohan situation is much, much more complex. The two are seemingly identical copies of one another, with both being mangaka, both writing the same manga, both having essentially the same character design, and both having the same Stand.

As for the rest of JoJoLands chapter 4, the series is seemingly set to get right back into the heart-pumping, Stand fight action that fans know and love the series for. With its trademark sense of whacky and mysterious adventure also apparently present, the latest and presumably final part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is off to a roaring start.

