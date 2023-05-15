JoJoLands chapter 4 release details comes with special Rohan Kishibe and Jodio Joestar cover

The release details for the upcoming JoJoLands chapter 4 were released earlier today, bringing with them some truly exciting news beyond the issue’s official release date. Allegedly, the upcoming chapter is set to receive an exciting special illustration cover, featuring none other than Rohan Kishibe and Jodio Joestar.

Jodio is the protagonist of the JoJoLands series, while Rohan Kishibe originally debuted as a supporting character in the franchise’s Diamond Is Unbreakable series. Heading into JoJoLands chapter 4, fans are under the impression that the two are one and the same aside from (presumably) existing in separate universes.

In any case, the fact that both Jodio and Rohan are sharing the cover page for the Ultra Jump issue in which JoJoLands chapter 4 is very telling. Fans should likewise be able to get a good idea of how the upcoming issue will play out ahead of its upcoming official release later this week.

JoJoLands chapter 4 special cover features Jodio and a restrained Rohan, possibly hinting at upcoming events

- Featuring Rohan Kishibe and Jodio Joestar

- Includes The JOJOLands Chapter 4 and Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak's Final Chapter

- Releases May 19, 2023

The leak on the upcoming JoJoLands chapter 4 publication cover was posted to Twitter by the official account for the franchise’s unofficial online Wiki page. Per the tweet, the cover of the June 2023 Ultra Jump issue will feature Rohan Kishibe and Jodio Joestar. The tweet also includes an alleged picture of the upcoming magazine issue’s cover.

Also exciting is that the June 2023 release of Ultra Jump is set to include the final chapter of Crazy Diamond’s Demonic Heartbreak side-story. The series is a spinoff manga set in between the events of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable. Within it, fans see Josuke Higashikata and Hol Horse square off after the latter is forced to visit Morioh at the request of an old acquaintance’s mother.

With the cover for JoJoLands chapter 4 coming at a time when the robbery on Rohan’s house is heating up, fans are asserting that the cover is teasing events within the issue. As mentioned above, Rohan is seen fully restrained in the cover illustration, having his full body and hands completely tied up by a neon-green rope.

With Jodio shown to be completely unrestrained in the artwork, fans are asserting that Jodio is forced to restrain Rohan in the upcoming issue. Considering that Jodio has already resorted to using his November Rain Stand, this isn’t exactly unlikely, with a Stand battle between the two set to imminently begin.

However, with no spoilers or raw scans available for the upcoming chapter as of this article’s writing, fans will simply have to wait and see. Thankfully, the wait isn’t too long, with the June 2023 edition of Ultra Jump and chapter 4 of JoJoLands set to release on Friday, May 19, 2023.

