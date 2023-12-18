JoJoLands chapter 10: New Stand ability introduced as Jodio and company lose the Lava Rock to an enemy

JoJoLands chapter 10 was released on Monday, December 18, 2023, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jodio Joestar and co’s efforts against their unknown assailant. However, with their actual attacker now standing before them and having revealed themselves, Jodio and Paco Lovelantes find themselves with a chance to secure a victory in their first mission.

That being said, Jodio is going into JoJoLands chapter 10’s events with a severe injury sustained from their attacker in the previous episode, and could be out of commission. This is seemingly confirmed by the chapter’s title, The Hustle, Part 1, which is clearly referencing Paco’s Stand ability of the same name.

JoJoLands chapter 10 gives Paco an opportunity to shine with Jodio temporarily out of commission

JoJoLands chapter 10: Unforeseen assault

JoJoLands chapter 10 begins by replaying the attack on Jodio Joestar, with Paco Lovelantes seemingly too shocked by the events to move. Eventually, he asks his attacker who they are, prompting them to swing for Paco’s neck with what appears to be a short sword. Paco uses The Hustle to grab a lunch try off the table, using it as a shield.

He then seems to use The Hustle to supercharge his own attack, punching the assailant in the face. Simultaneously, he uses The Hustle to pick up a nearby chair with his back muscles, then launching it at their assailant and sending them crashing into a nearby table. Jodio is still on the floor bleeding out from his neck at this point.

JoJoLands chapter 10 then sees Paco take stock of the situation, identifying the particulate floating around his enemy’s face as their Stand ability. He then starts playing with the debris, identifying as real sand and rock fragments, which are all in different colors. This prompts the attacker to stand back up, revealing their true face in the process.

Jodio is still out of commission in the opening section of JoJoLands chapter 10 (Image via Shueisha)

Paco asks how long they’ve been following him and his friends, but the attacker doesn’t answer. Paco then realizes that if they don’t surrender, the only path left would be to fight. Paco warns the attacker that this is his area of expertise, adding that there’s no way they’ll hand the lava rock over. However, his enemy remains silent and begins attacking, prompting Paco to defend himself in response.

JoJoLands chapter 10 sees The Hustle constantly blocking any damage to Paco’s body from the short sword, eventually giving Paco an opportunity to grab his enemy. However, he comments on how his neck also feels like the sand from his Stand ability. As he says this, clouds are seen in the background sky behind them, from which the assailant’s hand and short sword spawn and try to swing at Paco.

He’s thankfully able to counter, turning his attention to this dirt-like substance constantly floating around his enemy. Paco then explains that the attacker actually fused his left arm with the image of the clouds in the sky behind him. He adds that the dirt fragments can be amassed in a way which screws up the perception of how far away they are.

JoJoLands chapter 10 then sees Paco tell Jodio to “stick a bandaid” on his wound, as it’s revealed that Jodio was attacked similarly to how Paco was attacked with the clouds. Paco tells him to get up and get next to him, before asking Jodio if he thinks their enemy is even human. Paco says he must be human, but adds that his skin is like sand.

JoJoLands chapter 10: Reinforcements arrived

Dragona and Usagi arrive just in time in JoJoLands chapter 10 (Image via Shueisha)

The issue then shifts perspective to Usagi Aloha’oe and Dragona Joestar, who have successfully escaped their predicament with the watch store. They find Jodio on the ground, discussing what they discovered with the Lava Rock without realizing the situation. Usagi concludes that the rock moves things worth money through the means of other people’s feelings, such as greed.

JoJoLands chapter 10 then sees Paco explain the situation, with Jodio now standing up and able to speak once more. He explains that their enemy knows even more about the Lava Rock than they do. Jodio points out how the attacker mentioned the mafia when he was transformed in Paco’s image, but Paco disputes this due to the fact that he only grazed Jodio’s neck when attacking him.

Paco adds that there’s something weird with the enemy’s body, attributing it to a Stand ability but being unsure of whether or not this is accurate. The group proclaims that they need to defeat them and head back home, as a nearby couple is seen fawning over each other as they exit the watch shop. Dragona and Paco then realize that the watch the Lava Rock had interacted with is on the women’s wrist.

JoJoLands chapter 10 sees Dragona become upset, but Usagi tells him to think of it as the watch being one step closer to returning to him. After seeing no one suspicious in the area, Jodio says they should return to the car, and Paco agrees with him. Dragona, however, is more focused on the fact that the woman took off the watch and put it down on the table.

The others want to head back to the car, but Dragona keeps watching as she sees a bird pick up the watch and fly off with it. Dragona gets excited as the birds fly towards them, saying that his watch is already returning to him. However, Jodio and the others realize that the woman is actually still wearing the watch, telling Dragona to stay away from the other one.

However, it’s too late, as JoJoLands chapter 10 sees the group’s enemy appear just as Dragona goes to grab the watch. The enemy then steals the Lava Rock from Dragona, before stabbing him through the side of his neck and disappearing.

As the others rush to Dragona’s side, Jodio uses his November Rain in the area, which reveals the location of their enemy. The issue ends with Jodio and the others preparing to fight as Dragona uses Smooth Operators to heal himself.

JoJoLands chapter 10: In summation

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 10 serves as an exciting and intriguing entry to the series, especially as it relates to the abilities of this new enemy. While the Stand abilities in part 9 have all been very unique and engaging thus far, this latest enemy’s powers are seemingly taking this to a new level.

The chapter’s decision to have the Lava Rock play into the enemy’s attack was also a great move, and further establishes that Jodio and co are the ones lacking knowledge here. In turn, it also emphasizes that this enemy truly does understand the Lava Rock’s mechanisms, and will likely use them against the group once more in the near future.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.