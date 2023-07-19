Why JoJoLands' Usagi may be the series' most obvious traitor yet

JoJoLands is the ninth installment of Hirohiko Araki's renowned manga series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, which was first released in 1987. Although its story is still in its early stages, it has already sparked numerous debates and theories among fans.

One of the main theories revolves around the identity of the traitor in protagonist Jodio Joestar's crew. Currently, all hints seem to point toward Usagi as the potential traitor, although this has not been confirmed yet.

The potential for the traitor subplot to become one of JoJoLands' most intriguing elements raises a number of questions about Usagi's personality and the implications of his possible defection. However, at the time of this writing, he appears to be the leading contender for that role.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the JoJoLands manga series.

JoJoLands and why Usagi might be the traitor in Jodio's crew

The JoJoLands party with Usagi in the middle (Image via Shueisha).

The JoJoLands story takes place in Hawaii and features a teenager called Jodio Joestar as the protagonist, whose goal in life is to get rich no matter the circumstances. As a result, Jodio crosses across with some unsavory characters and agrees to help steal a diamond from the home of well-known manga artist Rohan Kishibe, along with his sister Dragona and a few others.

However, one of the main subplots in the series so far has been the element of a possible traitor in the group, which has caused a lot of problems for Jodio and his friends. While Araki still hasn't confirmed who the traitor is, there are a lot of people suggesting that Usagi is the one.

Usagi Alohaoe is an American teenager who is a member of Jodio's crew. They have participated in heists, been involved in drug dealing, and often display a laid-back attitude toward life. He is also highly intelligent, and his Stand, Matte Kudasai, has the ability to grant any desired object to another person.

However, there are also several reasons why some people believe that Usagi is the traitor in this story.

Exploring the "Usagi is the traitor" theory

Usagi with Jodio's crew (Image via Shueisha).

Because of his mannerisms and background, Usagi was viewed as the most likely candidate for a betrayal. Recent chapters of the manga even showed the character running away when things got difficult for Jodio and the others, with the latter asking themselves where did they go.

Araki has the potential to introduce a major plot twist by revealing Dragona or even Jodio as the traitor, which would add an element of unpredictability. However, based on the current hints, it seems likely that Usagi is the traitor. However, in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Araki typically avoids taking the easy route with his storytelling.

Final thoughts

Jodio Joestar, the protagonist of JoJoLands (Image via Shueisha).

JoJoLands is the latest part in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and is already gathering some steam with the story.

Hirohiko Araki has proven himself as one of the finest manga authors of all time and there is a lot of confidence in him delivering with this story, including the subplot of the traitor, whether it's Usagi or someone else.

