JoJoLands chapter 5: Jodio and co's real enemies revealed as they leave Rohan's house with more than they expected

JoJoLands chapter 5 scanlations were released on Friday, June 16, 2023, bringing with them a look at the series’ upcoming and exciting official release. Should the official release corroborate these scanlations, it seems that Rohan’s cameo is set to be the first of many. Likewise, he’s only the first of a long string of adversaries that Jodio, Dragona, and their friends must endure.

JoJoLands chapter 5 also does a great job of answering a few questions while posing many, many more in their place. While creator, author, and illustrator Hirohiko Araki’s franchise isn’t exactly known for its mystery and intrigue, it seems that the mangaka is taking a new approach in this latest and presumed final part of the franchise.

JoJoLands chapter 5 looks to the future with additions of mystery, intrigue, and more in final scenes of Rohan’s debut

JoJoLands chapter 5: A sticky situation thanks to a slippery diamond

JoJoLands chapter 5 picks up immediately from where the previous issue ended, with Dragona Joestar confusedly looking at his hands and the diamond on the floor. Rohan, meanwhile, restrains Usagi Alohaoe and Paco Lovelantes. He then calls the police, explaining that there are thieves in his home who’ve been restrained but have displayed acts of violence.

Rohan then warns Dragona that a patrol car will be there in roughly ten minutes, adding that he has to restrain him as well. He says it’s better that way since all she has to do is scurry off to prison, but Dragona instead picks the diamond back up. Rohan questions if he’s going to run away with it or not, prompting him to stuff the diamond in his pocket before departing.

However, as Dragona runs away, a noise comes from a coffee cup on a nearby table. JoJoLands chapter 5 sees Rohan approach the cup as Dragona reaches into his pocket, realizing that the diamond is gone. Rohan pulls it out of the cup, as Dragona shouts out in confusion and despair.

Rohan then sees the money from his safe scattered on the floor, deducing that Usagi and Paco decided to steal that as well. As Rohan reclaims his money, he says “returned,” which Dragona points out as he questions what’s happening with the diamond. Dragona asks Rohan what the hell he is, but Rohan counters that he should be asking him the same question.

JoJoLands chapter 5 then sees Rohan approach Dragona with a zip tie in hand, removing his mask and trying to tie him up. Suddenly, it begins raining inside, causing Rohan to stop what he’s doing and investigate. He deduces that the poolside lookout has entered the house, calling it unexpected that he’d come inside instead of flee.

Rohan accurately deduces that the rain is Jodio’s Stand ability, then realizing and explaining the effects of Jodio’s rain and how it can cover a wide or narrow area of effect. He then wonders where Jodio is since each stand has strict rain rules, wondering what the purpose of the “attack” was as he inspects the sopping wet carpet.

JoJoLands chapter 5 sees the floor beneath the carpet suddenly crumble away, giving Jodio the opportunity to restrain Rohan from behind, which he successfully does. Jodio then makes himself known to Rohan, apologizing to him as the latter seemingly deactivates the effects of his stand on Paco, Usagi, and Dragona.

Rohan then realizes that Jodio’s rain Stand gives its water real weight, enough to smash through the concrete floor of the villa. Paco and Usagi want to beat Rohan up, but Jodio stops them, saying that Rohan is a mangaka and a special person who he respects. Dragona shares that the police are on their way and that they now can’t get close to the airport because Rohan knows who they are.

JoJoLands chapter 5 then sees Dragona share that, for whatever reason, the diamond cannot be stolen. Rohan confirms this, telling them that they’re going home with nothing and are now in more danger than they would’ve been if he captured them. He then tells them all they’re being chased, to which Jodio responds that today’s still a great day and that everything will work out.

Jodio then pulls out Rohan’s phone, saying that once they get back to O’Ahu, they’ll figure out how to deal with the burglary evidence they’ve left behind. Jodio then gives Rohan his phone, imploring him to tell the cops he was mistaken, which he obviously refuses to do. He adds that even if he retracted his report, a patrol car would still come to verify the situation.

JoJoLands chapter 5 sees Jodio say there’s no need to worry about all that, as he begins knocking Rohan’s phone against his head. Jodio shares that he looked through Rohan’s unfinished manga manuscripts while keeping watch on him, complimenting his work and how cool it was to see that.

Jodio adds that he’s always loved seeing his work, but something clicked for him as he read the manuscripts. He questions whether this “clicked” because he respects him, his approach, his attitude towards manga, or his philosophy. He then calls Rohan’s short story, The Four Circles, excellent, as Dragona, Usagi, and Paco all have no idea what he’s talking about.

JoJoLands chapter 5: A new mechanism revealed

JoJoLands chapter 5 sees Jodio share that he’s talking about lava and volcanoes, the ones which Rohan has been studying and photographing. This makes Rohan begin to sweat, as Jodio explains that on his way into the house, he stopped by the room with the safe. As he says this, he pulls out the pieces of igneous rock (which is just dried lava) which were in the safe from his pocket.

Jodio asserts that the lava is much more valuable than the diamond as Rohan is shown to be nervously sweating at this point. The former asserts that Rohan truly came to Hawai’i for the lava, answering the others’ questions by saying he’ll get Rohan to explain now. Jodio then tells Rohan their intention to leave his villa and head to the airport and get home without issue.

JoJoLands chapter 5 then sees Jodio threaten that if they can’t get on the plane for any reason, even those out of Rohan’s control, he’ll smash the rocks and throw them into the ocean. Jodio offers Rohan his phone to make the call, but quickly thereafter smashes one of the rocks with it, causing Rohan to become angry.

Dragona, Usagi, and Paco are all shocked, as Jodio confirms his suspicions to be accurate based on Rohan’s reaction. Usagio, Dragona, and Paco begin asking questions about the rocks’ value and their connection to the diamonds, which Jodio says he doesn’t know. However, it’s in their hands now, and they’re now all set to get on the flight home safely.

JoJoLands chapter 5 then sees Dragona tell Paco to take the diamond since he seems unable to steal it for whatever reason. As the foursome departs, Rohan calls Jodio back, asking to speak with him alone. Rohan tells him that if he takes the lava rocks, he’s also taking the responsibility that comes with it.

Rohan further states that he can’t let go of it no matter what and that the lava rock that Jodio has is certainly "the only one left." He then says that, if Jodio handles the lava with care, he’ll be able to become extremely rich and gradually "obtain mechanisms such as that." Rohan tells Jodio that it’s good to desire, be ambitious, and rise to the top without faltering.

JoJoLands chapter 5 sees Jodio flat out ask what the lava rocks are, but Rohan says he won’t just be giving him the answers. He adds that he’s sure he’ll meet Jodio again, and that he’ll also retract his report to the police. As Jodio leaves, Rohan warns him that what he knows of the lava rocks is only of Jodio’s concern, also questioning whether or not Jodio can truly trust his friends and that Rohan himself wouldn’t.

As Jodio leaves and catches up with the others, Usagi reveals that he stole a manga painting from Rohan, while Dragona and Paco celebrate the latter successfully stealing the diamond. However, as they depart, the cat from earlier pursues them, joined by two others that look just like it as the issue comes to an end.

JoJoLands chapter 5: In summation

While the mystery of the diamond may not have been fully explained in JoJoLands chapter 5, fans did at least get some answers on the matter. Furthermore, it seems that the rock that Jodio is now in possession of will be the true driving force in the series’ plot from here on out. Likewise, this is almost certainly why the cats are now chasing Jodio and his crew.

It also seems that Rohan is being set up to be a recurring, somewhat central character in the series, given his cryptic words to Jodio at the issue’s end. While there’s still much that’s unclear in the fifth installment’s final scenes, what is apparent is that fans are in for a truly bizarre and exciting adventure ahead.

