Jojolands chapter 4 reveals Rohan Kishibe's stand (and it's not a new one)

Jojolands chapter 4, the ninth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, has recently dropped and there is already a lot to dissect. The character of Jodio Joestar, the new JoJo of this part, who is currently working as a dealer, was tasked with stealing a diamond from a famous manga artist that is currently vacationing in Hawaii. He is none other than Rohan Kishibe from the fourth part of the series, Diamond is Unbreakable.

In that regard, Jojolands chapter 4 also drops the revelation of Rohan’s new Stand in this new universe, which is something that a lot of readers were curious about. This is because they were not sure if he was the same version of Rohan from the previous continuity or a completely new reinterpretation of the character. However, the manga has just revealed that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jojolands chapter 4 and the entirety of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Rohan Kishibe's Stand ability in Jojolands chapter 4 seems more powerful than it was earlier

Yuzu @yuzuhrs

#jojolands4 So Rohan Kishibe from Jojo lands verse has the same ability "Heaven's door" from the og universe, pretty cool imo So Rohan Kishibe from Jojo lands verse has the same ability "Heaven's door" from the og universe, pretty cool imo#jojolands4 https://t.co/knwmQSfNnR

Understanding the context

Jodio Joestar, his sister Dragona, and his friends are trying to sneak into Rohan’s mansion in Hawaii and steal the diamond that they were tasked to extract from the place.

As Dragona reaches the safe and manages to take the diamond, she runs into Rohan, who is completely calm and pulls out his Stand, Heaven’s Door, to turn the former’s head into the pages of a book and read all the information that he needs to understand how the intruders got into his house.

Most long-term JoJo readers were already familiar with the Stand that Rohan displayed during the events of Jojolands chapter 4. Heaven’s Door was the Stand he used during Diamond is Unbreakable in the original continuity, which is centered around people seeing one of his draws be turned into the pages of a book and being read by Rohan.

However, this version of Rohan’s ability seems to be different as he didn’t need Dragona to see any of his drawings to be able to trap her with Heaven’s Door. Now it seems that the only thing necessary is for the character to be within the range of his Stand to work.

Regardless, the return of Rohan Kishibe to the series is an unprecedented event in the new universe: he is the first character from the original continuity that has been shown in the new one, and he still holds the same design, personality, mannerisms, and, of course, the same Stand ability, albeit a more powerful one, it seems.

Who is Rohan Kishibe?

Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki

2010 2023

2010 2023 Rohan Kishibe by Hirohiko Araki2010 2023 https://t.co/m9ddU88j4K

For those that read Jojolands chapter 4 and were perhaps not familiar with the character, Rohan Kishibe first showed up in the fourth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Diamond is Unbreakable.

He is a famous manga artist from the town of Morioh and starts as an antagonist for protagonist Josuke Higashikata and his friends due to his eccentric personality and way of using others, although he eventually joins them in their quest against Yoshikage Kira.

His Stand, Heaven’s Door, allows him to not only read people’s memories and the information stored in their brains, which he often uses for inspiration for his manga series, but he can also write specific commands and orders for them to do. This makes this ability one of the most powerful in the entire franchise. Although Jojolands chapter 4 didn't show this second ability.

Rohan is, by and large, one of the favorite characters of author Hirohiko Araki, who has written and drawn a series of short spinoffs starring him, known as Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

There have been a lot of claims by the fans that Rohan is a self-insert of Araki in the franchise, although the latter has gone on record saying that he wouldn’t treat people the way Rohan does.

Final thoughts

Araki's Editor: "Araki-san, I need to ask. What's your reason for bringing back Rohan Kishibe at this point? You must have some end game in mind that requires him, correct?"

Araki drawing Rohan in bondage: "Sorry. I wasn't paying attention. Did you say something?"



Araki drawing Rohan in bondage: "Sorry. I wasn't paying attention. Did you say something?" Araki's Editor: "Araki-san, I need to ask. What's your reason for bringing back Rohan Kishibe at this point? You must have some end game in mind that requires him, correct?"Araki drawing Rohan in bondage: "Sorry. I wasn't paying attention. Did you say something?" https://t.co/jeWlgdJQTl

Jojolands chapter 4 marked an unprecedented event with the introduction of Rohan Kishibe and his Stand, Heaven’s Door: it is the first time that a character of the previous continuity is introduced in the new one, while also maintaining his design, personality, and Stand.

This may not mean anything in the series, but it is something that has created a lot of excitement among fans.

