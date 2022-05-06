10 anime characters who let their temper get the best of them

In anime, possessing tremendous strength won’t do good for a character when they are cornered. However, when these characters lose their composure, they become a living nightmare for their opponents.

Channeling their boiling rage through their fists and weapons, these anime characters gain a sudden burst of energy mid-battle and turn the tides in the blink of an eye. Watching these anime characters in their rage mode is a treat for everyone's eyes.

Here are some anime personalities who proclaimed that one should never get on their nerves.

Anime characters who are known for their rage

10) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua is usually a jovial and kindhearted person in the Hunter x Hunter anime who often goofs around like Gon and has a knack for making trouble for others. Despite his traumatic upbringing, he never let his past take over his present. The person whom Killua cares about a lot is his sister Alluka.

When his elder brother Illumi wanted to kill their sister, Killua threatened him and also openly swore with his words that he won’t hold back. His opponents always get scared by gazing at his eyes as they can feel the bloodlust within him. Killua is all about terrifying his opponents by keeping a straight face.

9) Ichigo (Bleach)

Ichigo is Bleach anime's protagonist, and his short temper goes way back to when he was just a kid. Going against Ichigo always ended up as a suicide mission for his opponents. He also saved others, like Chad, who was just a stranger to him, and also told him that if he used his might to protect himself or others, beating the perpetrators to a pulp was justified.

Ichigo carries an omnipresent rage within him from the moment he lost his mother. Unlike others, he has the knack of charging at his enemies head-on without devising a legit strategy. Moreover, in each fight that Ichigo has been through, he has shown that his rage is his greatest weapon that lets him fight even if he gets on the verge of death.

8) Katsuki Bakugou (My Hero Academia)

Bakugou has never been nice to anyone and often came up as an arrogant person in the anime. He is extremely proud of his Explosion Quirk and is renowned for his intimidating disposition, which benefits him in combat. However, he carries his anger with him almost all the time, and the reason behind this is quite interesting.

As Bakugo’s body contains nitroglycerin, it can lower his heart at any minute, which will make him faint. To keep himself going and execute powerful blasts, he uses his anger as a weapon.

7) Garou (One Punch Man)

Garou is a power-driven maniac who, despite being human, considers himself a monster. Over the course of time, Garou has developed a superiority complex, which is why he looks down upon others and considers human life inconsequential.

He is also one of the cockiest individuals in the One Punch Man anime who will fight a person regardless of the strength difference between them. Almost anyone can make Garou lose his composure if they insult or make fun of him.

6) Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano (Tokyo Revengers)

Despite his meager physical appearance in the anime, Mikey is regarded as the strongest Toman member and possesses tremendous strength. No matter how strong or bigger his opponents might be, all he needs is his nuclear kick that will instantly put his opponents down on the ground.

Mikey has never been arrogant about his strength, and he doesn't raise his fist recklessly. However, while confronting Kazutora upfront in a beaten-up condition, he suddenly gained a burst of power, and even the two people holding him down weren’t enough. For the first time, everyone saw Mikey’s rampage, where the only person who would be able to stop him was him.

5) Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama (Mob Psycho 100)

In his childhood, Mob learned that his psychic powers are linked with his emotions. So, as he could hurt the people around him by experiencing negative emotions, he tamed them to control his powers. Mob is the kindest soul as he easily forgives people and never really holds a grudge against anyone.

It is hard for Mob’s opponents to drive him mad. However, when they successfully manage to do so, Mob can show them nightmares in his 100% Rage mode.

4) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta is one of the most beloved Saiyans in the Dragon Ball anime. He is loved for his Saiyan pride and his hot-tempered demeanor. However, over the course of time, after he married Bulma, he gave signs of being calm and collected.

When the God of Destruction, Beerus, visited earth, Vegeta tried his best not to disappoint him in any way. However, he lost his composure and was filled with rage when Beerus slapped Bulma. Although Vegeta wasn't capable of fighting Beerus, he rained havoc upon him with all his strength.

3) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

For Levi, Titans are just some sort of insect as he can eliminate multiple of them with relative ease. Levi has all the attributes that make him strong, like tactical intellect, monstrous strength, and indomitable will.

Holding the position of a Squad Captain within the Survey Corps, Levi is a living weapon that would make the Titans, had they retained their consciousness, run and hide after feeling his presence. Although he usually destroys his targets while being calm and in rage, he could go against hundreds of Titans and leave without a scratch.

2) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Being the strongest State Alchemist, Roy is devoted to his duties and safeguarding Amestris from external threats, especially Homunculus. Although Roy is frank with everyone around him, he shares the strongest bond with Maes Hughes. It later emerged that Envy had killed Maes, and he was fuelled with rage and vengeance.

After his encounter with Envy, Roy didn’t hold back and with his Flame Alchemy, he slowly burned Envy to crisps and took his revenge in the end. While engulfing Envy in his flames, Roy almost lost his sanity and became a monster himself.

1) Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

Gintoki came up as the goofiest individual who just wanted to run Yoruzuya along with Shinpachi and Kaguya. However, his past didn’t let him go, and every now and then, he gets to face the trauma he wanted to leave behind. Although Gintoki never shows his concern for the people around him, he doesn’t let anyone hurt them, even behind their back.

He is an exceptional swordsman, and with just a wooden katana and his innate boiling rage, he even managed to defeat a Yato member like Housen. Gintoki's most notable raging moment was when he fought Jirochou after believing that the latter killed Otose.

Even after his hand was pierced through with Jirochou’s katana, he didn’t stop fighting as if his rage suppressed all his physical pain.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi