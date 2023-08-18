JoJoLands chapter 7: Usagi's true allegiances revealed as the battle against the cats ends

JoJoLands chapter 7 was released on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Japan, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Jodio Joestar and the group's escape from Rohan Kishibe’s Hawaii villa. While Jodio, his brother Dragona, and allies Paco Lovelantes and Usagi Alohaoe physically escaped the villa itself, the group was pursued by a team of Stand-wielding cats.

In addition, JoJoLands chapter 7 focused on Jodio and the rest's efforts to free themselves from the cats’ traps, save for Usagi, who seemingly abandoned the group. However, his true allegiances were fully confirmed by the issue’s end, as was the status of Jodio’s group and the ultimate outcome of their struggle against the cats.

JoJoLands chapter 7 sees Jodio’s allies struggle against certain death after escaping Kishibe’s villa

JoJoLands chapter 7: Ensnared

Dragona Joestar as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

JoJoLands chapter 7 begins with Jodio questioning why the cats are attacking them and wondering if they’ve been watching him and the others since the villa. The cat’s Stand wires are then seen ripping through a row of trees, as Jodio questions if the cat is just trying to "eat" by attacking them.

Meanwhile, Dragona and Paco are badly injured on the ground below, with additional wires charging towards them. Dragona tells Jodio to break off the branch she’s hanging from with his Stand, but the branch is out of range of November Rain’s abilities. Jodio questions if the cat took this into account when trapping him, while Jodio tells Paco not to move from beneath him.

JoJoLands episode 7 then sees Paco pull out scissors, saying that his Stand The Hustle is the only thing that’ll get close enough to Jodio to cut him free. Paco then drags himself and Dragona to the tree, using The Hustle to climb up the tree just as the floating wires rush at them. After dodging this attack, the two make their way up to Jodio, with Paco telling Jodio to swing over to the trunk so Paco can free him.

Paco Lovelantes as seen in the series' manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, Jodio then looks up and sees a cat watching, with Paco noticing shortly thereafter. Two more cats appear before climbing higher up the tree, with Jodio asserting that they wanted to scout the Stand ranges of each of their powers. The cats then begin rapidly shaking their tails, causing the wires to begin coming off of their tails as if they were connected to the cats’ fur coats.

JoJoLands chapter 7 then sees the cats launch these newly formed wires at the trio, wrapping up and puncturing the skins of Paco and Dragona as a result. Jodio is also wrapped up by some of them, with Paco unable to cut himself free and Dragona’s Smooth Operators proving ineffective. Dragona and Paco are seemingly on the verge of falling unconscious while Jodi swings himself away from the tree trunk.

Jodio then summons November Rain, which is perfectly angled to fire directly at the three cats. One of them takes a direct hit and is flung away while crying out in pain. This loosens some of the wires restraining Paco and Dragona but infuriates the other two cats to the point of them undergoing an almost demonic transformation. While they don’t actually change forms at all, their faces contort and their muscles grow in size. The two cats then form a massive net to ensnare Jodio while Dragona and Paco try to hide in the tree’s cleft.

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 7 sees Dragona and Paco also caught up in the net when suddenly their rental car crashes into the tree. The cats briefly retreat and seemingly relax the wires around their targets as Usagi exits the car. Paco comments on how Usagi "came back," but Usagi instead tells Dragona to tell his Matte Kudasai Stand to transform into a net to catch the cats with.

Paco tells Usagi not to stand downwind of the cats, but the latter ignores him, instead explaining that he didn’t "decide to come back." He adds that he never ran away or abandoned them but instead went to the car because he had an objective in mind. He reveals that he left some burgers in the car, but that they were partially eaten by the time he got back to the car, so he instead fed the rest to two of the cats.

JoJoLands chapter 7 then sees him thinking about drugging the patties, but he wanted to try an "experiment" instead. He reveals he mixed caviar into the meat, then fed it to the cats, adding that they should "see what happens." Jodio then notices that Usagi has the lava rock in his hand, with the cats instantly focusing on that rather than their apparent enemies.

Expand Tweet

As the cats approach Usagi and the lava rock, Usagi tells Dragona to tell his Matte Kudasai that she needs a net. Dragona finally says it as the cats attack Usagi, who then drops the lava rock, which causes the cats to also fall to the floor. The implication here is seemingly that the lava rock attracts other valuables, which includes the cats since Usagi fed them remarkably expensive caviar.

JoJoLands chapter 7 sees Usagi say he doesn’t understand how it works, but they went in the direction of the "most valuable thing." It’s then revealed that the two cats have been captured by Usagi’s Stand, while Jodio, Dragona, and Paco free themselves. As the other three handle the cats, Jodio remembers Kishibe Rohan’s words to him about trusting his comrades and keeping the lava rock a secret.

Jodio then questions where Rohan found it and if it’s even from Hawaii at all. The chapter ends with Jodio concluding that if Rohan didn’t want him to say a word of it to anyone, then someone or something was watching him even before Jodio and the others arrived at his villa.

JoJoLands chapter 7: In summation

Rohan Kishibe as seen in the franchise's anime (Image via David Production)

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 7 is a thrilling issue that was clearly written with the forward progress of the series in mind. With the cat threat apparently wrapped up, fans can expect Jodio and co to have fully returned home in the next chapter, likely to be met with yet another assignment to go on. While some may be disappointed that this threat was so easily dealt with, it’s likely the right move for the series overall to deal with the cats so quickly.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.