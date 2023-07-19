JoJoLands chapter 6: Mysterious Cats attack Jodio and gang as the secret of Rohan Kishibe's Lava Rock is revealed

Since JoJolands started, fans have been engrossed in the life and times of the new crew of Stand Users. The new protagonists find themselves on a seemingly simple job: steal a diamond worth millions from a Japanese tourist visiting Hawaii. As the manga has played out, however, this heist is anything but simple.

Revelations have been hitting fast and hard as JoJoLands proceeds, and chapter 6 is no exception. With Jodio's heist crew running for their lives with several million dollars worth of loot with them, and many dangers hitting them already, this heist is proving to be the bizarre adventure that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is typically known for having.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJoLands, including the recently released chapter 6.

JoJoLands chapter 6 sees Jodio and crew attacked by cats, Stands, and their own trust issues

JoJoLands Chapter 6 summary

After managing to flee Rohan Kishibe's mansion with plenty of loot, Jodio, Dragona, Paco, and Usagi found themselves lost amid the jungle. As they ventured to find their car, picturing the mountains of cash they'd get, Jodio ruminated Rohan's words about the lava rock being more valuable than they knew.

Jodio's thoughts were interrupted when, yet again, the valuable loot seemed to just drop out of their bags. Rather upset, and puzzled, the quartet decided to stop and really examine the loot and hypothesize about their situation with the mysteriously vanishing and moving loot. The working theory was that the lava rocks are somehow treasure magnets.

But just as Jodio was about to test that fully, the same invisible wires latched onto his lag like a snare and sent him upward. To make matters worse, Dragona and Paco were ensnared by more wires and Usagi seemingly ditched them with all the loot. The culprits, three cats, were seen approaching as Jodio tried using November Rain to get them free.

The cats are Stand Users?!

For longtime Jojo fans, the idea of Stand Users being animals should not be a surprise. From the iconic Iggy and Pet Shop from Stardust Crusaders to the cat that turned into the lethal plant Stray Cat in Diamond is Unbreakable, animals can have Stands as humans do.

Animals can likewise use Stands toward lethal ends, as has been demonstrated more than once. Case in point, the devious cats in JoJoLands. During the heist of Rohan Kishibe's residence in chapters 3-5, Dragona, Paco, and Usagi were menaced by an invisible wire that threatened to tear off one of Dragona's hands and Paco's feet.

By the time Usagi made the connection to the cat, or at least started piecing it together by chapter 6, it was too late. The cats now have the heroes entrapped, and Usagi has seemingly made a run for it. Time will tell if the heroes can indeed break the siege they suddenly find themselves under.

The lava rock mystery and the other loot

As another bit of concern, there's the lava rock mystery. In JoJoLands chapter 5, Rohan Kishibe made very cryptic remarks about the lava rock samples he had in the safe next to the valuable diamond. In fact, he was otherwise very calm about the thieves trying to steal the diamond and only lost his composure when Jodio smashed one of the samples.

The entire truth of the mystery is yet to be revealed. What has been revealed by JoJoLands chapter 6 is that everything valuable is drawn to the lava rock, this means the money they tried to steal, the diamond, and even Rohan's painting/manuscript is drawn toward the sample for some reason. It seemingly acts like a treasure magnet.

If this is true, since Jodio didn't get the chance to test if he can hold all the items as the Cats ambushed them, then all the cryptic statements Rohan stated were true. It also seems to prove they can't trust Usagi, but it's too early to tell on that particular score.

Has Usagi betrayed them?

Usagi was last seen piecing together that the cat that had seemingly just been there throughout their heist was indeed a Stand User. Likewise, their car rolled out and it seemed like Usagi put his needs ahead of the group and made a run for it with all the valuable loot.

Most fans have already begun theorizing that Usagi is already a traitor or at least clocked him as one considering his bizarre addict behavior from the start of the manga. However, the question then becomes that he could've stormed out on them when the heist went sideways but didn't.

So the audience is left with several possible ways to see this. Either Usagi has betrayed the team and is driving off with the loot, he's running to get help since the situation has officially become rather messed up, or he somehow used his Stand to duplicate the car. Either way, audiences will need to wait until the next chapter releases to find out.

JoJolands' sixth chapter has put the heroes in a much more tense and life-threatening scenario than they had during the heist on Rohan Kishibe's villa. While this is par for the course for other Joestars, it'll be interesting to see how the JoJolands crew escape their sudden predicament.

Fans should stay tuned for further updates to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, including JoJoLands. If any highlights were missed, readers are free and welcome to list them in the comments.

