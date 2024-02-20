JoJoLands chapter 12: Jodio and co get a new ally as Lava Rock's origins revealed

JoJoLands chapter 12 was officially released in Japan on Monday, February 19, 2024 via Shueisha’s Ultra Jump manga publication magazine, bringing with it an exciting update to the series. While the issue lacks the exciting battles and confrontations which the series has recently focused on, it’s nevertheless still an exciting and memorable entry to the series.

JoJoLands chapter 12 sees the group’s first enemy not only be named, but end up joining Jodio Joestar and co after getting approval from their boss, Meryl Mei Qi. The issue also reveals the Lava Rock’s origins, albeit not exactly answering much as a result. Nevertheless, the series is clearly preparing to dive into whatever its next major arc and/or conflict will be.

JoJoLands chapter 12 reveals how Kishibe Rohan first came into contact with the mysterious Lava Rocks

Brief chapter recap

JoJoLands chapter 12 began with a brief summation of the rainfall and geography on the largest island of the Hawaiian archipelago, the “Island of Hawai’i,” or “the Big Island.” The issue claimed that the average August rainfall for the Big Island is 30 millimeters, and that one of the peaks on the island is the tallest mountain on earth in terms of its distance from the sea floor.

The Hualalai volcano is the third highest peak on the island, and it's considered to be an active volcano despite not erupting since 1801. The issue also emphasized that there’s not a single river which flows in the area surrounding Hualalai, as perspective shifts to two young men biking in the area surrounding the volcano.

JoJoLands chapter 12 revealed the pair to be the enemy Jodio Joestar and co were fighting, and his younger brother named Mauka. The two were racing and discussing who will win, when suddenly Mauka disappears from his bike after the pair jump over a fallen tree. Even his shoes were still on the pedals, which Mauka’s brother noticed immediately.

JoJoLands chapter 12 sees the name, motivations, and even musical interests of Jodio and co's first enemy revealed (Image via Shueisha)

After retracing his steps and finding Mauka’s helmet, he began calling out to his brother and asking where he went. Mauka’s brother then noticed running water in one of the crevices of rock, hearing his brother's voice coming from the same crevice. What appeared to be some severed hands and feet then appeared before being washed away by the water, as the issue returned to the present.

JoJoLands chapter 12 saw Dragona Joestar and Usagi Aloha’oe searching for a gift to buy for Dragona and Jodio’s mother, while Jodio sat with their former enemy. The two made small talk by discussing music, with Paco then interrupting and ridiculing Jodio for not asking the important questions, such as who their enemy is.

The enemy introduced himself as Charmingman, and said he’s 21 years old. Paco asked him why he was monitoring the Lava Rock, with Charmingman explaining that the Lava Rock fragment originated from a “lava tube,” a type of cave opening, in the Hualalai area. He added that Rohan Kishibe wasn’t necessarily his enemy, but was a target due to taking the lava rocks with him and Charmingman also being interested in them.

JoJoLands chapter 12 then saw Usagi and Dragona approached by a shady vendor who offers them some real watches at discount prices. The two discovered that he was in possession of the watch from the watch store, albeit broken due to what it’s been through. The two bought it for 30 dollars, confirming that the watch did end up coming back to them after all.

The group then boarded the plane with Charmingman, who asked if they intended to make themselves rich with the Lava Rock. He claimed that won’t happen, and they’ll understand once each of them “drops out.” The plane then took off as the scene shifted back to Mauka’s disappearance, where Charmingman was shown to try and get help from the police with his brother’s disappearance.

However, JoJoLands chapter 12 saw the cops be of no help, asserting that due to his arrest record he would be the first suspect in Mauka’s disappearance. Mauka began shouting for someone to help find his brother as the cops left, revealing that Mauka still hasn’t turned up again. He then saw Rohan approach the Lava Rocks, dropping several 20 dollar bills on them.

JoJoLands chapter 12 seemingly confirms that the history of Jodio and co's specific Lava Rock begins with Rohan Kishibe (Image via David Production)

Despite their swirling and Rohan picking up and dropping them multiple times, they all would return to the Lava Rock nonetheless. Charmingman watched as this happened, wondering if there’s some connection due to his brother disappearing nearby. The issue then returned to the present, where Meryl Mei applauded the group for their successful mission even if they did steal other objects and went against her orders.

JoJoLands chapter 12 then saw each of the crew receive their cut, before Meryl Mei revealed that she never heard rumor of their actions despite all her sources on the Big Island. She ordered them to share what they were hiding, prompting Dragona to say it’s hard and long to explain.

She then pointed on the desk and told Meryl to look, where the diamond she had just put away was on the table again. Meryl Mei became incredibly shocked at this, while the others told her about Charmingman and that they have a new friend. The chapter ended with Merly proclaiming that she had an interesting idea given these new developments.

JoJoLands chapter 12: In review

Meryl Mei Qi already has a plan in mind by the time JoJoLands chapter 12 comes to an end (Image via Shueisha)

While certainly the tamest issue of the series thus far in terms of action, JoJoLands chapter 12 more than makes up for it with its setup for future developments and reveal of Lava Rock information. The information on Charmingman is equally welcome, both as setup for information on the Lava Rocks and as an independent plotline and introduction to the character and his motivations.

Especially intriguing in the latest issue is Charmingman’s warning as he and the others boarded their plane on the Big Island, suggesting he does know more than he’s currently sharing. This helps to set up further intrigue for readers later on, and also teases that he could still prove to be an enemy in the end.

JoJoLands chapter 12: In summation

Overall, JoJoLands chapter 12 serves as an incredibly informative entry for the series, even if it lacks the action which has predominantly characterized serialization thus far. However, with Meryl Mei Qi already brainstorming a plan involving all of the major developments in the series thus far, fans can expect the action to return in next month’s issue.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.