JoJoLands chapter 9: Release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

JoJoLands chapter 9 is set to be released on Friday, November 17, 2023. With the raid on Rohan’s house seemingly spiraling out of control, fans are curious to see how Jodio and his group will regain control of the situation. Readers are also keeping an open eye out for any additional links between this universe’s Rohan and the previous one’s.

However, with Shueisha’s Ultra Jump serialization still having no free online availability, JoJoLands chapter 9 may be difficult to find for international readers. Nevertheless, fans are still excited to see how Jodio and company’s adventures in Hawai’i continue, even if it means being told what happens rather than reading the issue for themselves.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for JoJoLands chapter 9 while speculating on what to expect.

JoJoLands chapter 9 set to see Jodio and Paco deal with an unseen enemy as Dragona and Usagi escape arrest

Release date, where to read

Expand Tweet

JoJoLands chapter 9 is set to arrive on Friday, November 17, 2023. As mentioned above, there is no exact release time for the issue, thanks to the lack of an official, free-to-read online source.

In terms of legal reading opportunities, the best option fans are left with is to buy a copy of the second volume of the series, which JoJoLands chapter 9 should be a part of.

Many independent manga websites publish unofficial translations of individual chapters regularly. However, these are typically considered illegal releases from unofficial sources and can often be proven inaccurate.

Chapter 8 recap

JoJoLands chapter 8 began with Jodio’s team getting something to eat before heading to the airport. Dragona asked Usagi what he planned to do about the car since he dented it, but he assured him that it would be fine.

Usagi then asked Dragona to loan him 20 dollars, which he initially rejected. However, Jodio suggested turning the 20-dollar loan into an experiment to see how the lava rock works.

After letting the lava rock touch the bill for a few minutes. Usagi marked it and then threw it away. A man then scooped it up and used it to buy food at the same stand Paco got food from. However, as Paco was returning while the other man bought his food, he ended up going back because a fly had flown into one of the drinks.

Paco then revealed he got a fresh order and a refund, with the other three noticing that he was handed a 20-dollar bill. Unbelievably, it was the same 20-dollar bill that they had tossed away.

Emboldened by this, Dragona suggested entering a nearby luxury watch store to further test the lava rock before getting on a flight with it. Usagi went into the store along with Dragona, while Jodio and Paco waited outside and ate some food.

Inside the store, Dragona and Usagi were escorted to a private room once the manager got a glimpse of the diamond in Dragona’s pocket. However, things went awry when one of the sample watches seemingly disappeared, likely due to the lava rock.

The chapter ended by revealing that the cats from the previous issue had not only returned but were clearly being led by someone who was also attacking Jodio and Paco.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Considering how much more pressing the situation is, JoJoLands chapter 9 will likely open up with a focus on Jodio and Paco. The two are expected to focus on dealing with the present threat of the cats before scanning the area to find whoever is instructing them. Fans will probably see the duo figure out and find the leader of the cats by the issue’s end.

JoJoLands chapter 9 will also likely see Dragona and Usagi find that the lava rock did indeed steal the watch. With the store manager giving them the opportunity to return it without issue, this will likely end up happening before the two quickly exit the store.

They are also expected to come up with an explanation as to how the lava rock works as a result, as well as possibly unintentionally leave with a different stolen watch.

Be sure to keep up with all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.