Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiere in Japan causes Twitter to erupt

The much anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie has finally premiered in Japan, and it’s the best Christmas present fans could ask for. Following the protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, the movie's events take place a year before the actual manga begins. The film also features current second-years Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda during their time as first years alongside Yuta.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JJKcontents Jujutsu kaisen 0 Movie is now released in Japan ! Jujutsu kaisen 0 Movie is now released in Japan ! https://t.co/SSBawQU7qx

Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie explores the antagonist Suguru Geto and his relationship with Satoru Gojo in more detail as well. Without any more delay, let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about the first movie of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

Anime News Network @Anime Toho projected that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film sold over one million tickets — on just its first day! animenewsnetwork.com/news/2021-12-2… Toho projected that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film sold over one million tickets — on just its first day! animenewsnetwork.com/news/2021-12-2…

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE AND MANGA AHEAD

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' lives up to the hype and Twitter fans are excited

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie premiered today on December 24, 2021 and is an absolute box-office hit, with Japanese movie-goers posting pictures of people queuing up for tickets outside theatres. The movie has already sold out tickets on day 1 of the movie’s release, living up to Toho Co., Ltd.’s estimates of raking in 1 billion yen, or 8.7 million US dollars.

Fans have been posting on Twitter from the theaters, showing off customized Jujutsu Kaisen 0 merchandise, booklets, and even posters at the venues where the movie is being aired.

andini @SHlNOBUKOCHO Look what my friend in Japan got me from the cinema 🥺 #JujutsuKaisen0 Look what my friend in Japan got me from the cinema 🥺 #JujutsuKaisen0 https://t.co/oj2LQ4rdsZ

As many had expected, there hadn’t been enough material in the original four-chapter manga for a full movie, so new material had been added to it. The latest edition of the volume 0 manga with the new material was unveiled at the series’ Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022.

HELL YEAH NANAMI USING CONSECUTIVE BLACK FLASHES IS IN THE MOVIE AAAAAAAAAAAH



#JujutsuKaisen0SPOILER #JJK0SPOILER Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie SPOILERS
HELL YEAH NANAMI USING CONSECUTIVE BLACK FLASHES IS IN THE MOVIE AAAAAAAAAAAH

All Kyoto students including Todou also have a fight scene 😭😭😭



#JujutsuKaisen0SPOILERS #JJK0SPOILERS Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie SPOILERS
All Kyoto students including Todou also have a fight scene 😭😭😭

The movie also included references to Gojo’s Past arc of the manga in the form of flashbacks, as Gojo sits in a classroom and reminisces after Geto announces his intent to unleash The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

ayti 💬 @sugurugetowo this is horrific, can I sue the jjk movie for emotional damage even if I haven't seen it yet this is horrific, can I sue the jjk movie for emotional damage even if I haven't seen it yet https://t.co/dHC76KCzS2

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_



he even says the “sorry but I’m busy right now” line



#劇場版呪術廻戦0 #JJK0Spoilers put together all the glorious Gojo bits in the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie CM cause they’re GREAT 😩👏he even says the “sorry but I’m busy right now” line put together all the glorious Gojo bits in the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie CM cause they’re GREAT 😩👏he even says the “sorry but I’m busy right now” line #劇場版呪術廻戦0 #JJK0Spoilers https://t.co/PJiv4ry1dd

Many fans have taken to Twitter mourning not being able to see the movie from their respective countries. While some of them eagerly await the worldwide release of the prequel film, yet others have been slyly voicing their intentions of looking for pirated versions of the movie once it is leaked on the internet.

Cor @Coreytries The things I’d do to be in Japan rn watching the JJK 0 movie The things I’d do to be in Japan rn watching the JJK 0 movie

Darkys/Draithna @Draithna All I want for christmas is to be able to see the JJK movie in the UK All I want for christmas is to be able to see the JJK movie in the UK https://t.co/eud3e4LV3Q

Yet more fans have taken to making memes, fanart and re-tweeting new official artwork to alleviate some of their pain, posting trailer screenshots and panels from the volume 0 manga.

Unfortunately, the leaks for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie appearing on Twitter have also left many bawling, especially those who haven't read the volume 0 manga before. As they very correctly demand, spoilers should definitely be tagged.

lev @ impel down arc ✧ @ihateIev NODOICMDKCKF I JUST SSW JJK MOVIE SPOILERS IM SCREMAING INTO MY PILLOW FUCK YALL TAG YOUR SPOILERS THIS IS SO SICK AND TWISTED NODOICMDKCKF I JUST SSW JJK MOVIE SPOILERS IM SCREMAING INTO MY PILLOW FUCK YALL TAG YOUR SPOILERS THIS IS SO SICK AND TWISTED

shreya @solotuans woke up to satosugu jjk 0 movie spoiler. going back to bed woke up to satosugu jjk 0 movie spoiler. going back to bed

Concluding thoughts

s. @kogamihive Wishing jjk was dbz and the movie got an international release like one month later Wishing jjk was dbz and the movie got an international release like one month later

Considering the movie's popularity on just the day of its release, it is safe to presume it won’t be long before it is scheduled for its worldwide premiere.

The Jujutsu Kaisen series has been doing extremely well, with both manga and anime receiving very positive acclaim from its fanbase. Studio MAPPA has once more proved its skill as movie-goers seem satisfied with the animation of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

