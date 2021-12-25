×
Create
Notifications

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiere in Japan causes Twitter to erupt

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18 commemorative PV featuring Getou and Gojo (Image via YouTube)
Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18 commemorative PV featuring Getou and Gojo (Image via YouTube)
ARUNDHOTI PALIT
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 25, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Feature

The much anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie has finally premiered in Japan, and it’s the best Christmas present fans could ask for. Following the protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, the movie's events take place a year before the actual manga begins. The film also features current second-years Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda during their time as first years alongside Yuta.

Jujutsu kaisen 0 Movie is now released in Japan ! https://t.co/SSBawQU7qx

Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie explores the antagonist Suguru Geto and his relationship with Satoru Gojo in more detail as well. Without any more delay, let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about the first movie of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.

Toho projected that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film sold over one million tickets — on just its first day! animenewsnetwork.com/news/2021-12-2…

MAJOR SPOILERS FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE AND MANGA AHEAD

'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' lives up to the hype and Twitter fans are excited

*jpf ngantri nonton film laba laba ❎ngantri nonton jjk 0 the movie ✅ https://t.co/ipVoApM6Py

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie premiered today on December 24, 2021 and is an absolute box-office hit, with Japanese movie-goers posting pictures of people queuing up for tickets outside theatres. The movie has already sold out tickets on day 1 of the movie’s release, living up to Toho Co., Ltd.’s estimates of raking in 1 billion yen, or 8.7 million US dollars.

Looks like ¥900M (~$8M) opening day in Japan for #JujutsuKaisen0. 2nd biggest opening day ever after #DemonSlayer: #MugenTrain ¥1269M.
LET'S GO !!!!!! LE NOUVEAU FILM JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 !!!!!! #JujutsuKaisen #JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisenMovie #Anime #Manga https://t.co/fBYgGlEOKW
🍿✨呪術廻戦 🎥 見てきター‼️✨はじめて見た友達（トーノくん）にもわかりやすカッタようで『オモロイな‼️』って言ってﾓﾗｴﾃ良かっター✨グッズも買って( *¯ 罒¯*)き( ´□` )た( *¯ ▽¯*)よー♪⤴︎⤴︎︎🎶🎶✌️✧💍🎶🎶#呪術廻戦0 #呪術廻戦劇場版0 #JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen https://t.co/J0bDQwBSM2

Fans have been posting on Twitter from the theaters, showing off customized Jujutsu Kaisen 0 merchandise, booklets, and even posters at the venues where the movie is being aired.

Look what my friend in Japan got me from the cinema 🥺 #JujutsuKaisen0 https://t.co/oj2LQ4rdsZ
#JujutsuKaisen0 https://t.co/HvKYtOAFEF
ALL THE THEATERS ONLY FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE!!!!!! https://t.co/m2MbNJoQex

As many had expected, there hadn’t been enough material in the original four-chapter manga for a full movie, so new material had been added to it. The latest edition of the volume 0 manga with the new material was unveiled at the series’ Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie SPOILERS...HELL YEAH NANAMI USING CONSECUTIVE BLACK FLASHES IS IN THE MOVIE AAAAAAAAAAAH#JujutsuKaisen0SPOILER #JJK0SPOILER
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie SPOILERS...All Kyoto students including Todou also have a fight scene 😭😭😭#JujutsuKaisen0SPOILERS #JJK0SPOILERS
O MVP do #JujutsuKaisen0, Miguel, só por aguentar Satoru Gojou. twitter.com/Uf61g50rT3yhPS… https://t.co/Ql0co29uI0

The movie also included references to Gojo’s Past arc of the manga in the form of flashbacks, as Gojo sits in a classroom and reminisces after Geto announces his intent to unleash The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.

this is horrific, can I sue the jjk movie for emotional damage even if I haven't seen it yet https://t.co/dHC76KCzS2
put together all the glorious Gojo bits in the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie CM cause they’re GREAT 😩👏he even says the “sorry but I’m busy right now” line #劇場版呪術廻戦0 #JJK0Spoilers https://t.co/PJiv4ry1dd

Many fans have taken to Twitter mourning not being able to see the movie from their respective countries. While some of them eagerly await the worldwide release of the prequel film, yet others have been slyly voicing their intentions of looking for pirated versions of the movie once it is leaked on the internet.

Jujutsu zero movie is gonna be out today. Where can I watch it? Please help.#JujutsuKaisen #JujutsuKaisenMovie
The things I’d do to be in Japan rn watching the JJK 0 movie
All I want for christmas is to be able to see the JJK movie in the UK https://t.co/eud3e4LV3Q
Here is the 1st year Maki cosplay I put zero effort into because the wig kept falling off :) #JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisenMovie #JJK0Spoilers https://t.co/4Jp8XSJ6E1

Yet more fans have taken to making memes, fanart and re-tweeting new official artwork to alleviate some of their pain, posting trailer screenshots and panels from the volume 0 manga.

JUJUTSU KAISEN CHARACTER SKETCHES BY GEGE AKUTAMI!!!!#JujutsuKaisen0 #JujutsuKaisen #JJK0Spoilers #JJKSpoilers #JJK https://t.co/KoBUye7PRT
『劇場版 呪術廻戦 0』の公開を記念して朴性厚監督よりお祝いイラストを頂きました！！劇場版公式サイトjujutsukaisen-movie.jp#劇場版呪術廻戦0#呪術廻戦 https://t.co/Sa4XYL0waO
#劇場版呪術廻戦0#呪術廻戦#JujutsuKaisenMovie https://t.co/vmGftEtQ6X

Unfortunately, the leaks for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie appearing on Twitter have also left many bawling, especially those who haven't read the volume 0 manga before. As they very correctly demand, spoilers should definitely be tagged.

NODOICMDKCKF I JUST SSW JJK MOVIE SPOILERS IM SCREMAING INTO MY PILLOW FUCK YALL TAG YOUR SPOILERS THIS IS SO SICK AND TWISTED
woke up to satosugu jjk 0 movie spoiler. going back to bed

Concluding thoughts

Wishing jjk was dbz and the movie got an international release like one month later

Considering the movie's popularity on just the day of its release, it is safe to presume it won’t be long before it is scheduled for its worldwide premiere.

本日12月24日『劇場版 呪術廻戦 0』が劇場にて公開!!TVアニメに引き続きスタッフ一丸となって制作致しました。クリスマス、年末年始は是非劇場にて!劇場版公式jujutsukaisen-movie.jp #劇場版呪術廻戦0#呪術廻戦 https://t.co/2o14G914Bb

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Jujutsu Kaisen series has been doing extremely well, with both manga and anime receiving very positive acclaim from its fanbase. Studio MAPPA has once more proved its skill as movie-goers seem satisfied with the animation of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी