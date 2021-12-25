Jujutsu Kaisen 0 premiere in Japan causes Twitter to erupt

The much anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie has finally premiered in Japan, and it’s the best Christmas present fans could ask for. Following the protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu, the movie's events take place a year before the actual manga begins. The film also features current second-years Maki Zenin, Toge Inumaki, and Panda during their time as first years alongside Yuta.
Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie explores the antagonist Suguru Geto and his relationship with Satoru Gojo in more detail as well. Without any more delay, let’s see what fans on Twitter had to say about the first movie of the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise.
MAJOR SPOILERS FOR JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 MOVIE AND MANGA AHEAD
'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' lives up to the hype and Twitter fans are excited
The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie premiered today on December 24, 2021 and is an absolute box-office hit, with Japanese movie-goers posting pictures of people queuing up for tickets outside theatres. The movie has already sold out tickets on day 1 of the movie’s release, living up to Toho Co., Ltd.’s estimates of raking in 1 billion yen, or 8.7 million US dollars.
Fans have been posting on Twitter from the theaters, showing off customized Jujutsu Kaisen 0 merchandise, booklets, and even posters at the venues where the movie is being aired.
As many had expected, there hadn’t been enough material in the original four-chapter manga for a full movie, so new material had been added to it. The latest edition of the volume 0 manga with the new material was unveiled at the series’ Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2022.
The movie also included references to Gojo’s Past arc of the manga in the form of flashbacks, as Gojo sits in a classroom and reminisces after Geto announces his intent to unleash The Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.
Many fans have taken to Twitter mourning not being able to see the movie from their respective countries. While some of them eagerly await the worldwide release of the prequel film, yet others have been slyly voicing their intentions of looking for pirated versions of the movie once it is leaked on the internet.
Yet more fans have taken to making memes, fanart and re-tweeting new official artwork to alleviate some of their pain, posting trailer screenshots and panels from the volume 0 manga.
Unfortunately, the leaks for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie appearing on Twitter have also left many bawling, especially those who haven't read the volume 0 manga before. As they very correctly demand, spoilers should definitely be tagged.
Concluding thoughts
Considering the movie's popularity on just the day of its release, it is safe to presume it won’t be long before it is scheduled for its worldwide premiere.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The Jujutsu Kaisen series has been doing extremely well, with both manga and anime receiving very positive acclaim from its fanbase. Studio MAPPA has once more proved its skill as movie-goers seem satisfied with the animation of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.