Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Voice actors' pay will make your blood boil 

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is arguably one of the most successful anime films of 2021. While fans enjoyed the end product, there were a ton of problems that certain members of the team faced during the production. It is well-known among anime and manga community members that people working in this industry are overworked and not fairly compensated. The English voice actor who brought Rika Orimoto to life has faced similar problems in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

One of her tweets mentioned that she was only given about 150 USD for voicing Rika Orimoto, and no residuals were paid. This was shocking, given that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made about 196 Million USD. This is a clear reflection of the industry's abysmally low pay rates and the treatment of the cast and staff responsible for any production.

The English dub voice actor who played Rika Orimoto's role, Anairis Quiñones, stated that she received only 150 USD and no residuals despite this movie's success.

Anairis Quiñones 🔜 uwuCon @anairis_q Bingy @sanjihateclub this crunchyroll mob psycho dub situation just reminds me that jjk0 made 30 million dollars in the USA and the dub actors for that were paid like $300 each for their roles. these companies are literally cartoonishly evil this crunchyroll mob psycho dub situation just reminds me that jjk0 made 30 million dollars in the USA and the dub actors for that were paid like $300 each for their roles. these companies are literally cartoonishly evil I was paid $150 total. No residuals or anything past that. twitter.com/sanjihateclub/… I was paid $150 total. No residuals or anything past that. twitter.com/sanjihateclub/…

In addition, from the 150 USD, taxes and agent commission was deducted too, which means the final amount that she received was substantially lesser than the aforementioned. Fans were disgusted and didn't hold back while voicing their opinions on this situation.

Bingy @sanjihateclub this crunchyroll mob psycho dub situation just reminds me that jjk0 made 30 million dollars in the USA and the dub actors for that were paid like $300 each for their roles. these companies are literally cartoonishly evil this crunchyroll mob psycho dub situation just reminds me that jjk0 made 30 million dollars in the USA and the dub actors for that were paid like $300 each for their roles. these companies are literally cartoonishly evil

Another English dub voice actor for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 also voiced his opinions on this matter. The tweet had mentioned that voice actors were only paid 300 USD, to which he responded and corrected, stating that voice actors only received 150 USD. He also seemed quite upset since the movie didn't even spell his name correctly in the credits section.

Chris Tergliafera @Tergliafera @sanjihateclub And the added indignity of not even taking the time to get my name right in the credits. @sanjihateclub And the added indignity of not even taking the time to get my name right in the credits. https://t.co/VrpyiDwY6p

He mentioned that he did not turn down the offer as he did not want the cast and the crew to be let down. He also stated that he had nothing against the director and the recording studio since they were "top-notch."

Also, didn't want to let fans & crew down. @sanjihateclub Honestly, I consulted with another cast member prior, and when they say they would do it, I knew it was the way it was. Show was grandfathered in under the old $75hr/2hr rate, and it continued to the movie.Also, didn't want to let fans & crew down. @haremiark @sanjihateclub Honestly, I consulted with another cast member prior, and when they say they would do it, I knew it was the way it was. Show was grandfathered in under the old $75hr/2hr rate, and it continued to the movie.Also, didn't want to let fans & crew down.

Voice actor and a translator's experience outside of Jujutsu Kaisen 0

While they weren't a part of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Marin M. Miller also shared their opinions on this subject matter. They stated that Fullmetal Alchemist only paid them 35 USD when the English dub was made, showcasing how low the rates are for English dub voice actors. Marin M. Miller further mentioned that this was the rate offered to them in 2007, and some voice actors continue to receive these rates in 2022.

♨ Marin M. Miller ♨ @marinmmillerVO I booked my first role in anime because I was a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist. I got paid $35 for that work. It took massive public shaming after a merger for Crunchyroll to raise that minimum to $44. Their translators get $90 PER EPISODE last I heard. Translating 450 lines for $90? I booked my first role in anime because I was a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist. I got paid $35 for that work. It took massive public shaming after a merger for Crunchyroll to raise that minimum to $44. Their translators get $90 PER EPISODE last I heard. Translating 450 lines for $90?

♨ Marin M. Miller ♨ @marinmmillerVO I got paid $35 in 2007 and people were still getting those rates THIS YEAR I got paid $35 in 2007 and people were still getting those rates THIS YEAR

This issue was picked up by a translator as well. Katrina Leonoudakis was a translator for Funimation, and she opined on this topic.

That was the rate offered to people who were being paid MORE than that at Funi for the "opportunity to continue working with them". ♨ Marin M. Miller ♨ @marinmmillerVO I booked my first role in anime because I was a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist. I got paid $35 for that work. It took massive public shaming after a merger for Crunchyroll to raise that minimum to $44. Their translators get $90 PER EPISODE last I heard. Translating 450 lines for $90? I booked my first role in anime because I was a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist. I got paid $35 for that work. It took massive public shaming after a merger for Crunchyroll to raise that minimum to $44. Their translators get $90 PER EPISODE last I heard. Translating 450 lines for $90? Last I heard, some holdovers from Funimation are being paid around $240 per episode.That was the rate offered to people who were being paid MORE than that at Funi for the "opportunity to continue working with them". twitter.com/marinmmillerVO… Last I heard, some holdovers from Funimation are being paid around $240 per episode.That was the rate offered to people who were being paid MORE than that at Funi for the "opportunity to continue working with them". twitter.com/marinmmillerVO…

Katrina Leonoudakis 🧭🔜 #ATA63 Speaker! @katrinaltrnsl8r ...working in anime doesn't pay your bills. Two episodes a week at $250 an episode is $500 a week before taxes. Each episode can take up to 8 hours to translate and QC -- tack on more time if you're also timing subtitles. ...working in anime doesn't pay your bills. Two episodes a week at $250 an episode is $500 a week before taxes. Each episode can take up to 8 hours to translate and QC -- tack on more time if you're also timing subtitles.

Translation is one of the most critical aspects of the series since a change can alter the viewer's overall experience. If the translator cannot retain the show's meaning and essence, it could be poorly received. Despite the task's sensitivity, translators are only paid 240 USD per episode. In this thread, she explains why she was laid off from Funimation and why it's also hard to work in the industry as a freelancer.

Fans hope that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 would serve as an example for the entire community and that the cast and staff members are fairly compensated for their work.

