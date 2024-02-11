Jujutsu Kaisen once again accused of "copying" Naruto after latest Domain Expansion reveal

While the debate surrounding any perceived similarities between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto continues among anime fans, chapter 250 of the former story has provided new discussion around Yuta Okkotsu's unique technique.
Yuta's Domain Expansion allows him to copy the techniques of other jujutsu sorcerers. This power draws comparisons to the copying abilities granted by the legendary Sharingan dojutsu of the Uchiha clan from Naruto.
Jujutsu sorcery utilizes both innate talents and partnered curses in creative combat. As the story of first-year Tokyo Jujutsu High student Yuji Itadori continues to unfold, more complex curses and gifted jujutsu users are certain to emerge with their distinctive approaches to battle.
While homages and inspirations among works within a genre are inevitable, Gege Akutami's series distinguishes itself through memorable adversaries, mysteries surrounding curses, and the depths of humanity even within the most monstrous foes.
Jujutsu Kaisen's alleged copying of Naruto
The recent leak of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 250 has brought the issue of potential influence to the forefront once more. Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion and its resemblances to Naruto's Sharingan have fueled ongoing discussions.
Both talents rely on observation and imitation of techniques. Yuta's Copy ability, unveiled in the latest chapter of the series, permits him to mimic any Cursed Technique he witnesses.
Fans have pointed out that the mechanics of Yuta's Domain Expansion closely resemble the Sharingan, a powerful eye technique possessed by certain characters in Naruto. The Sharingan grants its user the power to observe and replicate an opponent's jutsu. The likeness between these two techniques has piqued curiosity among fans, resulting in assertions of influence.
Previous accusations of copying Naruto in Jujutsu Kaisen
Comparisons between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto regarding copying are nothing new. Since its debut, Jujutsu Kaisen has faced criticism for character designs, story arcs, and specific techniques that resemble those in Naruto. The parallels go beyond Yuta Okkotsu's Copy ability and the Sharingan.
Some fans have drawn connections between the main characters of both series, pointing out likenesses in their personalities and appearances. In addition to accusations of the series copying Naruto, fans have frequently highlighted similarities between the two works.
One notable example is the matchup of Yuji Itadori's team in Jujutsu Kaisen and Team 7 from Naruto. Both groups consist of a loner character with a serious personality, a mentor figure with white hair and eye coverings, an upbeat protagonist, and a female member.
These resemblances have fueled the perception that Gege Akutami's series borrows heavily from the character dynamics and archetypes established in Naruto.
Additionally, both the major manga series feature a protagonist who hosts a powerful and dangerous entity, driving the narrative forward. These likenesses have led to claims that Jujutsu Kaisen lacks originality and is simply a rehash of Naruto's successful formula.
Final thoughts
Comparisons of Jujutsu Kaisen copying Naruto still arise, especially after Yuta Okkotsu's Domain Expansion. Though this series shares some likenesses with Naruto, it is crucial to note that inspiration and influence commonly inspire new creations.
Gege Akutami's series also has unique elements and storytelling style that set it apart from Naruto. In the end, whether these claims are valid or not depends on each viewer individually appreciating the series for its own merits alone, apart from any perceived similarities to other series.