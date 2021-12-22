Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 170: Release date and time, where to read, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular, and Shonen Jump's best-performing, manga series. Fans were hyped for Jump Festa as it featured a new trailer for the upcoming movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

That being said, they have continued to eagerly wait for the release of new chapters from the Tokyo No.1 Colony arc.

Since Shonen Jump announced a break, the release dates have been postponed for numerous titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen. The upcoming chapter will be released about two weeks from the time of writing.

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 170 release details

According to Viz, chapter 170 will come out on January 3, 2022 (January 4 for a few regions). The latest chapters are available to read on Viz and Manga Plus.

The last three chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen will be available for free on Viz. But if readers want to access some of the older chapters, they have to pay for a monthly subscription.

The release times for various regions are:

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

India Time: 8.30 pm

European Time: 4.00 pm

Eastern Time: 10.00 am

Central Time: 9.00 am

Pacific Time: 7.00 am

British Time: 3.00 pm

'Jujutsu Kaisen' Chapter 169 recap

In chapter 169, Takaba introduces himself to Fushiguro. Despite the short interaction between the two, Fushiguro already seems irritated. But he reminds himself that Takaba saved his life and that he should tolerate him for a while.

This chapter later shifts its focus to the battle between Takaba and Hazenoki. Takaba is easily defeated by Hazenoki, while Megumi tries to intervene by grabbing one of the receipts with Reggie.

Takaba defeats Hazenoki by using a combination of moves that is unknown and bizarre to his enemy. On realizing that Yuuji was the reason for the change in rules, Megumi prepares himself to fight Reggie without holding back and leave Shinjukus after defeating him.

Chapter 169 of Jujutsu Kaisen ends with Reggie and Megumi preparing to fight, with the latter promising to give it his all during the fight.

