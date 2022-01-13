Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 raw scans: Full potential of Megumi’s Domain, Reggie’s retaliation, and more

Raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 were leaked today. The manga returned from a break this week, and the raw scans do not disappoint.

While very few pages were leaked, some text spoilers were also released simultaneously, and they give fans a good idea about what is about to go down in this chapter. Like the previous chapter, this chapter also focuses on Megumi Fushiguro and his fight with Reggie Star.

[Major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171]

Megumi and Reggie engage in a battle of wits in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 raw scans

According to the raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 is titled “Tokyo No.1 Colony, Part 11”.

Recap of chapter 170

In chapter 170, it was revealed that Reggie’s Curse technique, Contract Object Reproduction, allows him to reproduce the effects of a purchase from the receipt. It also allows him to employ simple commands on the objects he reproduced from the receipts.

Reggie deduced that Megumi could not summon multiple Shikigami in quick succession without tiring himself out, and offered to spare him in exchange for his points.

Megumi, meanwhile, used Nue to run away, but Reggie cornered him at a gymnasium, where he attacked Megumi with objects ranging from trucks to flowerpots to knives.

Megumi dodged them all, muttering about how it would be far easier to make a physical space contain his Domain instead of superimposing a barrier onto a physical space, a technique which Megumi could not master. Proving Reggie wrong, Megumi unleashed his Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden, making the gymnasium the physical barrier for his Domain.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 raw scans

According to raw scans, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 begins with the continuation of the fight between Megumi and Reggie. Megumi makes full use of his Domain, Chimera Shadow Garden, although the chapter does mention that Megumi’s Domain is still incomplete. However, Megumi has become far more adept at utilizing it than previously witnessed.

Reggie retaliates by using the original form of the Simple Domain, New Shadow Technique. It is not revealed in the raw scans exactly how this Domain works, and how it counters Megumi’s Domain. Reggie and Megumi continue to fight hand to hand inside the Domain, and the raw scans show Megumi creating a shadow-double, although the scan isn’t clear enough for readers to be certain about it.

Reggie notices that Megumi has been using only one sword to fight him for a long time and deduces that either the Shadow Space where Megumi stores his weapons are extremely small in size (maybe equivalent to Megumi’s own size) or Megumi has to bear the weight of whatever he stores inside that space.

Reggie further concludes that since the entire Domain is Megumi’s Shadow space, the second reasoning should apply here as well. Determined, Reggie ruthlessly uses his receipts to reproduce objects and increase the weight on Megumi’s shadow, gloating that he will soon end up crushed.

However, Megumi replies that his Shikigamis reside within his shadow, and since they are still inside his Domain and the entire Domain is his shadow, it also includes the ceiling. At the end of the sentence, Megumi summons Max Elephant from the ceiling and drops it on Reggie, calling out “Which one of us is getting crushed first, Reggie?”

Final Thoughts

It is clear from the raw scans of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 that the battle between Reggie and Megumi seems to be just as much a battle of wits as it is a battle of techniques. The raw scans did not shed any light on what Reggie’s version of Simple Domain does, nor did it elaborate what the spinal column-like structure in the middle of Megumi’s Domain is.

Megumi seems to have become considerably freer of his inhibitions. In one of the panels, his grin and pose resembled Gojo when he was Megumi’s age and Reggie seems to be the ideal catalyst for Megumi’s growth. According to the raw scans, Chimera Shadow Garden is not complete yet, which means that Megumi should have further scope for growth.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 171 will be released officially on Sunday, January 16. The chapter will be available for free reading on Viz.com and Manga Plus.

