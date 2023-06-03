Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225: Major spoilers to expect

As Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight continues to heat up, fans are unable to wait for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225’s official release. Desperate for any information, fans are scouring internet for anything close to a verifiable spoiler they can find, despite the series being on break this week.

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225’s release week not yet at hand, spoilers will essentially be impossible to come by. This is much to the chagrin of fans, who are curious to see how the two will get back into combat after taking a brief respite in the final panels of the previous issue.

While verifiable spoilers for the upcoming release will be out in a few days, there are many fans who cannot wait that long. Thankfully, there are a few key things likely to occur in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225, which can be predicted with a fair amount of certainty.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is likely to see Sukuna start to mount a major comeback

Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 will certainly devote its entire focus to continuing Gojo and Sukuna’s fight with each other. Traditionally, sudden perspective shifts are not author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s style. Considering how momentous this current fight is, Akutami is likely to stick with tradition in terms of focusing on the fight.

It can also be predicted that the upcoming chapter will take one of two major approaches considering that Gojo and Sukuna are already taking a bit of a breather. The first approach would see the two take the chapter to talk with each other before returning to pure combat. Unsurprisingly, the second would see the two dive right back into the fray.

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 takes the former approach, fans can expect their conversation to revolve primarily around their titles as the strongest. Considering that both Gojo and Sukuna are the best of the best from their respective eras, it would be unsurprising to see them discuss this burden they share. This may also explain why the two seem to be enjoying the fight with one another, possibly bonding over the shared conditions of their existence.

The conversation could also center on Megumi Fushiguro, with Sukuna trying to rile Gojo up by discussing Megumi’s unfortunate current fate. However, based on what has been seen so far, it’s unlikely that Gojo will become emotional over the fate of his student.

If the two dive right back into their fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225, it will likely be to the effect of Sukuna beginning to gain an advantage over Gojo. While the latter hasn’t necessarily overwhelmed the King of Curses up to this point, Gojo does seem to be in control of the fight more than his opponent is.

However, due to Sukuna and his skills being such an enigma, this could change at any given moment. Likewise, the Ten Shadows Technique has yet to be activated by Sukuna, which will likely prove to be the ideal counter to Gojo’s various overpowering techniques. As such, Sukuna’s use of the Technique could signal that the fight will soon end.

