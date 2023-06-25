Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227: Major spoilers to expect

With Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227’s release unfortunately delayed by one week, fans are anxiously discussing what could possibly be next for Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna’s fight. Especially exciting is the fact that the former seems to have regained the upper hand following his use of Cursed Technique Reversal: Red to destroy Sukuna’s Malevolent Shrine itself.

Likewise, fans are desperate to see what the effect of Gojo’s actions will amount to, in the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227, and whether or not his guess will be right. Unfortunately, there are no spoilers available for the issue at the time of this article’s writing, and they likely won’t be available until the release week is at hand.

That being said, there are two major directions fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 to go, given the series’ latest developments. Unsurprisingly, exactly which way the issue ends up taking hinges completely on whether or not Gojo’s guess was right and whether or not Sukuna’s Domain Expansion is shattered.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 could be vastly different, depending on the state of Sukuna’s Domain Expansion

Major spoilers to expect

Ducky @IDuckyx Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Preview:



- The showdown between the two strongest people doesn't follow common sense!!



Release Date: Monday, 3rd July Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 227 Preview: - The showdown between the two strongest people doesn't follow common sense!!Release Date: Monday, 3rd July https://t.co/LhqUO49QEy

As mentioned above, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227’s events completely and utterly hinge on whether or not Gojo was successful in shattering Sukuna’s Domain Expansion. If his guess was right and his attack successful, the issue will almost certainly open up with a focus on Sukuna’s Domain Expansion being nullified.

This will likely give Gojo the opportunity to regain an upper hand, since even Sukuna should be unable to use his Cursed Technique immediately after releasing a Domain Expansion. Assuming this is proven true, Gojo will likely be given an opportunity to all but secure his victory in the fight, even if Sukuna has some nasty tricks up his sleeve.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 may even go as far as setting up Gojo to land the finishing blow in the issue’s final pages. However, author and illustrator Gege Akutami is unlikely to fully conclude the fight in the upcoming issue in this case. Instead, fans will likely be kept waiting for the final and official results until the subsequent release.

However, if the issue shows that Gojo was wrong and unsuccessful in destroying Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, the situation will become drastically different for Gojo. He’ll instead likely find himself on the defensive again, while Sukuna will continuously assault him with his Dismantle and Cleave Cursed Techniques.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 227 may even see Sukuna use the Ten Shadows Technique on Gojo, which could possibly signify that the King of Curses is in a rush to end the fight. Combined with the Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion, it’s hard to see a way out of this onslaught of Cursed Techniques for Gojo.

Unfortunately, this may even lead to Gojo’s loss being set up by the issue’s end. Such an assumption is further supported by recent teases from official sources which claim that the two’s fight is rapidly approaching its climax. Combined with the fact that Gege Akutami loves to toy with his fans’ emotions, Gojo’s end could be nearer in sight than fans think depending on the upcoming chapter’s official events.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes