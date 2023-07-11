Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229: Major spoilers to expect

Following the final moments of the previous issue, fans of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s flagship manga series truly cannot wait for the official release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229. Unfortunately, there’s still quite some time before the installment’s official release on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Thankfully, fans should have the alleged spoilers and raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 sometime later this week, assuming no hiccups in the typical spoiler release schedule. That being said, with how momentous this upcoming issue could be in relation to Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, fans' anxious anticipation is justified.

The waiting process for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 has aroused more curiosity now than ever, especially after the apparent reveal that Sukuna is now using Mahoraga. While it’s essentially impossible to guess the exact events of an issue, there are a few key things fans can expect from the upcoming installment.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will most definitely feature Mahoraga materializing in his full form

anyaa★🦇 @batman4sa …. #JJK229 tmrw…and the last thing we saw was gojo having a nosebleed….. ….#JJK229 tmrw…and the last thing we saw was gojo having a nosebleed….. https://t.co/K4zALrODgn

The opening scenes of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will likely focus on Gojo’s apparent injury, which he received at the end of the previous issue. While the injury doesn’t seem particularly grave at first, a nosebleed can be a common sign of a brain tumor, whether benign or malignant. Sukuna and/or Mahoraga could be attacking Gojo in a way that has a similar effect.

In any case, fans will likely find out the exact nature of the injury as well as how it came about. Many fans, however, are already certain that Mahoraga is somehow the cause of it, with Gojo’s nose only bleeding after the first click of Mahoraga’s wheel at the end of the last release. Gojo not being hit anytime close to that moment further supports the idea that Mahoraga is the cause.

Once Mahoraga’s effect and influence on Gojo are established, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 will likely see the latter attempt to defeat or eliminate Mahoraga. However, with Mahoraga’s ability to nullify any phenomenon, it’s unclear exactly how Gojo will achieve this, if he can do so at all.

Geezer @y0unGeezer Geezer @y0unGeezer We haven't seen Black Flash in the manga since Yuji vs Mahito. Gojo will pull it off very soon. We haven't seen Black Flash in the manga since Yuji vs Mahito. Gojo will pull it off very soon. https://t.co/GiWym35kF6 #jjk229 Prediction: Mahoraga is summoned and has already adapted to limitless. Gojo will either use Hollow Purple/Infinite Void to attack it. Before it can adapt Satoru Gojo will use Black Flash to finish it off. Directly mirroring how Sukuna finished it. twitter.com/y0unGeezer/sta… #jjk229 Prediction: Mahoraga is summoned and has already adapted to limitless. Gojo will either use Hollow Purple/Infinite Void to attack it. Before it can adapt Satoru Gojo will use Black Flash to finish it off. Directly mirroring how Sukuna finished it. twitter.com/y0unGeezer/sta… https://t.co/3nsJDzVOS7

There’s also the possibility that even if Gojo is able to find a way to eliminate or restrain Mahoraga, Sukuna can simply call upon the other Shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique. Should Sukuna begin calling on these other Shikigami, there’s likely very little Gojo can do to wrest back control of the battle.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 229 seems likely to mark the beginning of the end for Gojo, much to the chagrin of series fans everywhere. Mahoraga alone simply seems to be too powerful for Gojo, especially if his current nosebleed is confirmed to simply be from the shikigami's activation.

While Akutami could go in a completely different direction with the issue, all currently available information suggests that the upcoming issue will be the beginning of Gojo’s end. Nevertheless, this is all speculation, with nothing officially confirmed until the issue’s aforementioned official release date of Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12 am JST.

