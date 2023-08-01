Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231: Major spoilers to expect

With Ryomen Sukuna seemingly showing signs of injury from Suguru Geto in the previous issue’s final moments, fans’ anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 couldn’t be higher. Excitingly, the following episode will continue the serialization of the series without a pause week in between, so viewers won't have to wait long to find out what happens.

Likewise, fans can expect the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 spoiler process to begin sometime this week, giving an alleged early look at the upcoming release’s events. While fans are best served to wait until the official release before deeming the spoiler information as fact, the series’ sources are historically accurate enough to be considered trustworthy.

Unfortunately, with the start of the spoiler process still, a few days away, fans are left wondering what Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 has in store for them in the meantime. Thankfully, there are a few major spoilers fans can expect to occur, largely focusing on what Sukuna’s next moves are and how Gojo could possibly counter them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 likely to see Sukuna rely on Ten Shadows Technique with his Domain inaccessible

Major spoilers to expect

First and foremost, fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 to open up with a continued focus on Ryomen Sukuna and Satoru Gojo’s fight against each other. While this is to be expected, it’s worth reaffirming that the fight will likely be the series’ main focus until its conclusion.

On a similar note, fans will likely see Sukuna begin to rely on Megumi Fushiguro’s Ten Shadows Technique since he’s now unable to access his Malevolent Shrine Domain Expansion. With the Shrine being his main means of attacking Gojo in the fight thus far, it’s all but guaranteed that such a dramatic change in tactics will come.

What’s difficult to assess is exactly how Gojo will respond to the Ten Shadows Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231. With Gojo also suffering from similar brain injuries as Sukuna, it’s more likely than not that he’s also cut off from his Domain Expansion.

If this ends up being the case, Gojo will simply have to rely on his innate Cursed Techniques instead.

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents No more Domain Expansions, as they finna bless us with pure big brain/giga chad energy! Black Flash? Maximum CT? New techniques ? Anythin can happen as we enter R2 #JJK230 #JJK231 #JujustuKaisen pic.twitter.com/11xWKUdLkn “Straight hands Kaisen” is mf here as Gojo & Sukuna are ready to THROW DOWNNo more Domain Expansions, as they finna bless us with pure big brain/giga chad energy! Black Flash? Maximum CT? New techniques ? Anythin can happen as we enter R2

However, this is easier said than done, especially with the threat of Mahoraga looming overhead. Likewise, it was implied that the only way Gojo could think of dealing with Mahoraga was to trap him in the Unlimited Void. If Gojo is unable to access his Domain Expansion and Mahoraga is summoned, he’ll likely have to get very creative to defeat the Shikigami.

As a result, fans can expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 231 to take one of two major routes.

The first would see that Gojo is somehow able to continue activating his Domain Expansion even though Sukuna cannot. In this scenario, fans would likely see Gojo attempt to continuously trap Sukuan in the Unlimited Void to quickly and safely end their fight.

However, if Gojo truly is unable to access his Domain Expansion, fans will most likely see him desperately fight against Mahoraga and the other Shikigami.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to predict exactly what Gojo’s tactics will be, as author and illustrator Gege Akutami continues to bend the jujutsu rules in this fight. Conversely, however, this also means fans can expect an exciting and revelatory use of Cursed Energy to be introduced in such a scenario.

