Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235: Major spoilers to expect

Following the shocking conclusion to the series’ previous issue, fans are incredibly anxious to see what series author and illustrator Gege Akutami has in store for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235. While some suggest that Gojo has his back against the wall, others are asserting that he actually has the advantage with Agito taken care of.

It’s somewhat difficult to assess Gojo’s current position in the battle, as he’s currently lacking his right arm heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235. On the other hand, Gojo is already using Reverse Cursed Technique to regenerate his missing limb and is also believed to be unleashing his Hollow Purple in 41 seconds of in-series time.

Either way, it’s clear that the upcoming issue could head in one of many directions, likewise making fans desperate for any and all spoiler information they can get on the upcoming issue’s events. While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235’s spoilers are yet to come, there are thankfully some plot points and developments which fans can count on seeing in the issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 all but guaranteed to see the return of Gojo’s Hollow Purple attack

Major spoilers to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 will likely start off by establishing that Satoru Gojo is indeed regenerating his severed right arm, via the spectators saying so or showing it grow back. This will likely lead to a brief dialogue between Ryomen Sukuna and Gojo, where the two tease each other over trading one of their “battle appendages” for the other.

Sukuna may even provide an internal monologue here about how losing Agito changes things, especially from the perspective of being able to heal himself. With Gojo pointing out that Tranquil Deer was one of the Shikigami that comprised Agito, it can be presumed that it has died along with Agito and the other Shikigami that made it up. Likewise, Sukuna has lost his medical support for the rest of the battle.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 will then likely transition to an internal monologue from Gojo, where he has also reached the same conclusion and decides to begin prepping for a Hollow Purple. As he begins accumulating the Cursed Energy needed for the attack, fans can expect him to try and set Sukuna up for a staggered or dazed moment, likely via physical onslaught.

From here, the perspective will likely shift to Yuji Itadori and the other spectators, who’ll question why Gojo is getting so close to Mahoraga and Sukuna despite the damage they just did to him. Shoko Ieiri will remind everyone that Gojo’s healing power is low, so he must have a plan if he’s putting himself in danger. This will likely lead everyone to realize that he’s setting up the use of a Hollow Purple.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 235 will likely see Sukuna reach a similar conclusion, and likewise begin attempting to sacrifice Mahoraga in order to preserve himself. While this seems unrealistic considering Mahoraga is Sukuna’s win condition, Sukuna did admit that a base Hollow Purple at close range would give him a fatal wound.

As a result, he’ll likely prioritize saving his own life and having some chance at a win rather than trying to preserve Mahoraga and still lose and die. From here, fans can expect the issue to end as the Hollow Purple becomes ready to activate, with Gojo either unleashing it at the very end of this issue or at the start of the subsequent one.

