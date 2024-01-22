Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is set to release on Monday, February 5, 2024 at 12AM JST. Following Yuta Okkotsu’s unexpected arrival on the Sukuna battlefield, fans can’t wait to see the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna defend his throne against the Queen of Curses, Rika Orimoto.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sets up Yuji and Yuta to begin their journey to surpassing Satoru Gojo

Release date and time, where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, February 5, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, February 4, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, February 5, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, February 4, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, February 5, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, February 5, 2024

Chapter 248 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is set to see Yuta and Rika challenge Sukuna for the sorcery world's throne (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248 began with Yuji seemingly landing a hit on Sukuna with the Executioner’s Sword. However, this was revealed to not be the case, with the sword shrinking to nothing and shattering in Yuji’s hand. Sukuna then countered with the use of Cleave/Dismantle, recognizing that he didn’t get his Cursed Tool back with Higuruma’s death. He also noticed Yuji’s stomach was healed before seeing Ui Ui and Kirara retrieve Higuruma’s corpse.

Sukuna then realized Yuji had learnt Reverse Cursed Technique all on his own in the past month. Sukuna then pondered why he was irritated, eventually realizing it was because of the ideals of those who come to kill him. He specifically points to Yuji, saying it’s different from those he fought a thousand years ago because he and Yuji shared a body. He realizes that no matter what he does to Yuji, he’ll always come back because he has an unbreakable ideal.

As Sukuna prepared to fight Yuji, Kogane announced that a new rule had been added which gives Megumi Fushiguro (Sukuna) the authority to activate the Tengen merger. This also suggested that Kenjaku had died, and Yuta’s attack truly was successful. Sukuna declared his intent to kill Yuji and co, and then activate the merger, when suddenly Yuta Okkotsu appeared. The issue ended by setting up Yuji and Yuta versus Sukuna.

What to expect (speculative)

With Yuta’s appearance at the end of the previous issue, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is all but guaranteed to delve right into his and Yuji’s fight against Sukuna. However, it is possible that fans get a brief flashback showing the fallout with Kenjaku which fans cut away from several chapters ago.

From here, however, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is certain to begin their fight, with Sukuna likely countering Rika to kick things off. This will also likely give Yuji and Yuta time to regroup, setting up a plan to attack Sukuna together and hopefully overwhelm him with their respective abilities.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.