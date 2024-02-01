Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 sets up Yuji being forced to commit a final crime by Sukuna (& it's the most traumatic yet)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, set to premiere on February 5, 2024, will feature one of the most anticipated fights of this manga series. Fortunately, the spoilers for this chapter have been released and indicate what is about to happen. So, fans can expect both good and potentially bad news.

According to the spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, the two main protagonists of the series, Itadori Yuji and Yuta Okkotsu, are about to overwhelm the King of Curses, Sukuna. Not only that, fans will also be able to witness Yuta's domain expansion in this chapter, which made the spoilers worth the wait before the chapter's official release.

But there is a dark side to this chapter that fans have speculated to happen. As Yuji lands the final blow on Sukuna, he might damage the body of his friend, which could lead to him again going into a mental breakdown. This makes sense because Sukuna has always been a cause of suffering for Yuji in the past, and fans speculate that the former might do the same this time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Yuji might get traumatized again in his fight against Sukuna during Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249

Expand Tweet

According to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, the chapter starts with a flashback of Yuta fighting Kenjaku. As Yuta chopped his head off, the cursed spirits around him went berserk, giving Kenjaku a chance to escape.

Back to the fight with Sukuna, Yuta attacks him with his sword, but Sukuna catches it immediately. The fight continues with a few faint attacks until Yuta uses his Domain Expansion. Sukuna tries to counter with a new technique, but Yuta is prepared for any attack from the King of Curses.

As the chapter is about to end, Yuji enters the battle and lands the finishing blow on Sukuna. The King of Curses is surprised to see Yuji still having the capability to fight. Yuji intends to destroy Sukuna's soul with his cursed technique in hopes of freeing Fushigoro's soul from Sukuna's control.

Itadori as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

But as Sukuna is the King of Curses, things might not go as Yuji wants them to. Sukuna has a history of mentally torturing Yuji in any way possible, so he could do the same this time.

As Yuji tries to attack Sukuna's soul, the latter could manipulate Megumi's soul to come in front of him, as his soul is already broken after seeing his sister dying by his own hands.

This could make Yuji kill the only close friend he has left, thus leading to him again going into a mental breakdown, just like during the Shibuya arc. But this time, he might not be able to stand up again as Megumi's loss is something Yuji cannot cope with.

Sukuna's obsession with seeing Yuji suffer

Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

Since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, when Itadori became Sukuna's vessel, the latter has been obsessed with seeing the former suffer both mentally and physically. During the Fearsome Womb arc, after Yuji gives Sukuna control over his body to defeat the special-grade curse, Sukuna immediately decides to hunt Megumi after exorcising the cursed spirit. This was because Megumi was Itadori's close friend.

During the Shibuya arc, after the fight with Choso, Sukuna takes over Itadori's body because Jogo feeds him too many fingers at once. In the afterevents, Sukuna not only exorcised Jogo and Mahoraga, but he also killed a lot of humans while doing so. He knew that this would break Itadori's soul because the latter even hesitates to kill cursed spirits that still have a speck of humanity left in them.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

There is also a possibility of Yuji being successful in freeing Megumi's soul from Sukuna's control. This could result in fans witnessing three of the strongest sorcerers fight against the King of Curses, and this might even increase the winning odds of the jujutsu sorcerers. But nothing can be confirmed until the official chapter is released, so take these opinions with a grain of salt.