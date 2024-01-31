Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249: Yuji's plan to save Megumi involves his true Cursed Technique

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 is set to be released on Monday, February 5, 2024. However, due to the release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the spoilers and raw scans for the same have leaked days before its official release.

With the leaks from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249, the manga has hinted at Yuji and Yuta teaming up against Sukuna. However, it does not seem like the duo is going into the fight without a plan as even Sukuna was able to decipher the same.

With such developments, it has become apparent that Yuji's true cursed technique is set to be the key to rescue Megumi Fushiguro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 spoilers may have hinted at Yuji's plan

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 spoilers saw Yuta entrapping Sukuna inside his Domain Expansion: True & Mutual Love. As soon as Yuta opened his domain, Sukuna countered it using Hollow Wicker Basket. When that happened, Sukuna realized Yuta and Yuji's plan to fight him.

Yuta Okkotsu was set to attack Sukuna with unlimited copies of people's cursed techniques with the domain. This would seal Sukuna's arms and mouth by forcing him to use Hollow Wicker Basket. This would inadvertently leave him open for attacks.

That's when Yuji Itadori will play his role in the plan. He was to deal the finishing blow on Sukuna by using his ability to capture the soul with his strikes. With that, Itadori could theoretically rip apart Sukuna from Megumi's body.

Yuji Itadori punching Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 (Image via Shueisha)

Itadori has not been particularly shown to use his Cursed Technique. However, from Sukuna's deductions in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 spoilers, it has finally been confirmed that Itadori's punches are capable of shaking one's soul by directly targeting them.

One such incident has already taken place. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 244 saw Yuji punching Sukuna. While the punch itself did not seem that physically strong, it left Sukuna shaken as he was left confused by what had happened.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga(Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, one of the upcoming manga chapters after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249 could finally explain how Yuji Itadori's Cursed Technique works in detail. The ability is bound to be the key to rescuing Megumi Fushiguro, thus fans can expect a chapter dedicated to explaining the same.

However, Yuji's Cursed Technique isn't the only thing fans want uncovered. Since the fight between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna was set up, the manga has been hinting at Yuji mastering some new techniques.

Firstly, Yuji was seen training Atsuya Kusakabe. However, for some odd reason, Yuji was the one who could be seen referring to Kusakabe as "Yuji." This development could be a hint of Yuji having mastered a body replacement technique.

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Shueisha)

Additionally, another scene from the manga saw someone having attacked Sukuna with Piercing Blood. While Sukuna believed it was Choso, the Death Painting could not be seen in the manga. Thus, there remains the possibility that Yuji has also learned Blood Manipulation and was the person responsible for attacking Sukuna.

Lastly, Ryomen Sukuna also deduced that Itadori had learned the Reversed Cursed Technique within a month. With so many developments, Itadori's cursed technique is bound to be key to rescuing Megumi.