Jujutsu Kaisen having more character interactions would betray what makes the series work

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has concluded, but the anime is still ongoing, with at least two more seasons planned. Both the anime and manga have received significant public and critical acclaim throughout their runs, yet as the manga continued, fans began to voice their complaints. What was once an enjoyable experience for fans turned into a chore.

Ad

Much of this can be attributed to Gege Akutami. From the first pages of JJK, the story has been unfolding at breakneck speed. Everything from Sukuna to Megumi and the Shibuya arc has been nothing short of spectacular.

However, these moments are not fully enjoyed amidst the overwhelming amount of action, which is why fans are frustrated with JJK. The issue is that there is ‘too much.’ JJK fans feel they are never given a moment to breathe as they are constantly bombarded with information.

Ad

Trending

These fans want the story to slow down a bit and incorporate more mundane moments. However, these fans might be missing out on what Gege Akutami intended to do and the reason for it. When fans request more interactions within the story, they are inadvertently asking for the threat of curses to be watered down.

The threat of ‘Curse Armageddon’ is meant to loom over the entire story; the discomfort fans feel after reading JJK for extended periods was a deliberate choice by Gege Akutami.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Why a lack of mundane moments in Jujutsu Kaisen

makes it a masterpiece

Most mundane moments in Jujutsu Kaisen happen in the beginning (Image via MAPPA)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s most mundane moments occur in the first arc. In this arc, much unfolds, yet viewers are still drawn into a world where anything can happen because of a single finger. This beginning sets the stage for a world dictated by the tiniest of objects and illustrates how time can determine who lives and who dies.

Ad

As the first arc concludes, the story’s pace gradually accelerates. Manga readers can sense this increase, and by the time they reach the Shibuya arc, their frustrations pile up. However, this might be Gege’s plan, and he is subtly telling readers that there is war, and during the war, there’s no time to mourn or pause. This is why complaints about Jujutsu Kaisen killing characters for shock value seem unconvincing.

Ad

A conflict unfolds between humans and curses, and after the Shibuya arc, the world of Jujutsu Kaisen becomes deeply entangled in that battle. Gege Akutami wanted viewers to grasp this feeling, which is why the characters seldom acknowledge deaths, no matter how painful they may be. In war, there’s no time to grieve. Over time, this sentiment also seeps into the viewers, leading to indifference when characters die.

Final thoughts

Ad

While Jujutsu Kaisen didn’t need more mundane moments or character interactions, it definitely needed more chapters. Due to the complexity of Jujutsu Kaisen’s power system, the rapid pacing complicates the story because concepts are not explained as thoroughly as they should be.

A good example is Gojo Satoru’s ability. For a character who holds as much importance to the plot as Gojo does, his abilities are not given a comprehensive explanation. The same can be said for Sukuna, whose abilities are presented to viewers but not adequately explained.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback