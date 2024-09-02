Why the controversy surrounding Sukuna's death in Jujutsu Kaisen is a result of the internet age, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 was released on September 2, 2024, and the chapter featured the demise of the King of Curses after a very hardcore battle against the sorcerers from the Jujutsu High. However, despite the main antagonist being the reason behind the biggest disasters on Earth, his death is considered 'controversial' due to his pathetic display at the end.

This was all thanks to the voice of the internet, which played a big role in spreading this news even before the chapter was officially released. The internet's role in branding someone's death was evident from Madara's demise in Naruto. His death was one of the most disappointing ones in anime but didn't get talked about enough by the fandom, due to which fans hardly remember it to this day.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Why the internet played the biggest part in branding Sukuna's death as 'controversial'

Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 268 was a nightmare for Ryomen Sukuna as it commenced with the antagonist falling low enough to provoke Megumi into depression so that he could keep on living. Moreover, after Yuji Itadori's domain broke, the King of Curses was ripped from Megumi's body and reduced to a blob of meat, a sight not worthy of the strongest sorcerer in history.

After getting belittled by the protagonist, whom Sukuna belittled the entire time since he was reincarnated as a cursed spirit, the King of Curses' body was reduced to ashes. The demise of the antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen became famous as that of a pathetic and 'controversial' one, but the reality is much different.

Despite his 'different' behavior in chapter 268, the damage inflicted on the Jujutsu society by the second coming of Ryomen Sukuna was unreal. The King of Curses became the reason for the demise of the strongest sorcerer of today, Gojo Satoru. He also sparked the war between the cursed spirits and Jujutsu sorcerers during the Shibuya.

Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Where the cursed spirits wanted to awaken the King of Curses inside Itadori permanently, the sorcerers wished to avoid this from happening, proving that he was indeed a menace to society. This death, being a pathetic one, was well deserved, considering the acts he committed. So, why was his demise declared 'controversial' even though it made total sense?

It was all thanks to the online fandom that branded Sukuna's death as 'controversial' before the chapter aired. The best example of this, and probably one of the most famous ones, is the demise of Madara Uchiha, one of Naruto's final antagonists.

Madara as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After setting his second coming and activating the Infinite Tsukuyomi, Madara was at the peak of his life as a being that could rival the Otsutsuki clan members. However, the next moment, he was betrayed by Black Zetsu, a comrade who helped Madara reach the top, and Kaguya was reincarnated through the body of Madara.

Madara's life, which he spent seeking true power, summed up to his death through betrayal and was one of the most disappointing ones of the series. However, considering his lifetime achievements as a god-like being, the fandom still considers him one of the strongest characters from the series, if not anime, and hardly any fans have criticized his death.

Jujutsu Kaisen, due to its existence in the modern era where the fandom is the hardest to please, saw the fandom branding Sukuna's demise as disappointing based on one chapter, which became the trend of the society pretty soon. So, the internet (online fandom) plays a crucial role in deciding the fate of a character.

