Jujutsu Kaisen creator failed his most hyped character, but with good reason

Jujutsu Kaisen is known for its strong characterization. However, there is no denying that author Gege Akutami has sometimes dropped the ball with some characters, with the fandom making it known at times. Yuki Tsukumo was a good example of that: a Special-Grade sorcerer who had a lot of potential to shine in the story but who had a very short stint in the series, which is something that applies to his pupil of sorts, Aoi Todo.

For those who got into the series through the first season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Todo was one of the story's biggest selling points. His charisma, his unique way of challenging people ("What kind of women are you into?"), and brilliant fighting style made him quite entertaining and endearing. His bromance with Yuji Itadori was also something fans enjoyed.

All of this makes Gege Akutami's use of the character all the more disappointing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen author Gege Akutami wasted Aoi Todo's potential

The moment the Jujutsu Kaisen anime dropped, Aoi Todo became one of the series' most popular characters because of his comedic nature, his genius in battle, and the brilliant bromance he developed with the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As the story progressed, Todo had another great moment and then began to fall apart as Gege Akutami took a lot of attention away from him.

Todo would go on to have another great moment in the Shibuya Incident arc as he aided Yuji during his battle with Mahito, with Aoi losing one of his hands in the process. This is very important because Todo's Cursed Technique relied on him clapping his hands to switch places with a target in particular. Now

he was unable to do that, which led to him being removed from the storyline pretty much altogether.

This makes sense from the in-world logic as it is no longer possible for Todo to use his Cursed Technique, which he built his entire fighting style around. However, from the fans' perspective, it felt like a wonderful character with a lot of charisma was written out of the story without even getting a chance to be important to the plot, especially considering his connection with Yuji in the story.

Akutami's case for wasting some characters

Jujutsu Kaisen, as a series, has a ton of unforgettable characters, and Gege Akutami has done a great job with many of them. However, some characters certainly got lost in the mix. Aoi Todo is a very good example of that, as mentioned earlier, and Yuki Tsukumo got a similar treatment by only getting one battle against Kenjaku and dying in the process.

This felt like too little for a Special-Grade sorcerer of her caliber.

This could potentially stem from the author's desire of trying to end the series very quickly, as he made statements of wanting to end it this year. Thus, it makes sense that some characters don't get the development they deserve, which is a bit disappointing but is a respectable decision as long as the main storyline delivers.

Manga authors have struggled a lot over the years and it seems that the days of Tite Kubo, Eiichiro Oda, and Masashi Kishimoto doing weekly manga for almost 20 years are never going to come back because of the toll it takes on their health.

It has become a lot more common to see authors like Akutami trying to end their series quickly and characters like Aoi Todo seem to have been lost in the mix because of that.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen is poised to become a modern classic of the shonen so it is a shame that a character like Todo wasn't a bigger part of that success. However, his contributions to the story were quite good and his bromance with Itadori will live on for the ages.

