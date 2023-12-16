Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Geto save Mahito in the Shibuya arc? Explained

The past few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have been an emotional rollercoaster for viewers, as it featured the deaths of two of the series' most beloved characters. The one responsible for their deaths was none other than the Cursed Spirit Mahito, who had been engaged in a brutal fight against Yuji Itadori.

However, Itadori wasn't the only one who went face to face with Mahito in the last few episodes, as he received help from other sorcerers during the fight. With the help of Aoi Todo, he finally managed to overpower the best Mahito in combat, seemingly emerging as the victor of their long rivalry.

As Mahito was running away for his life, Suguru Geto, aka Kenjaku, appeared before him, asking if he needed to be saved. This led fans to question if Yuji would finally get revenge on the Cursed Spirit for killing his comrades or if Geto would actually save Mahito.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Geto kills and absorbs Mahito after a long fight with Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji Itadori as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Over the past few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Mahito has proved himself to be Yuji Itadori's worst enemy. After seeing Kento Nanami and Nobara Kugisaki die right in front of his eyes, Itadori's resolve was shattered as he lost his will to fight.

Thankfully, Aoi Todo arrived in episode 20 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, saving Itadori from certain death and motivated him to not back down and keep fighting. This strengthened Itadori's resolve once again. Because he took on Mahito alongside Todo in a fight that has now become the highlight of the Shibuya arc.

The fight between Itadori and Todo versus Mahito had several breathtaking moments. It includes the scene when Todo lost his hand in the fight but did not back down. His efforts allowed Itadori to gain a significant advantage over his opponent, as he quickly overpowered him and caused irreparable damage to Mahito's body with a series of black flashes.

Mahito runs away from Itadori (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

Therefore, the long, brutal fight between the bitter rivals finally ended, with Itadori standing tall and staring down Mahito. He looked to avenge his fallen comrades finally. In an act of desperation, Mahito tries crawling away from his archrival. However, Suguru Geto/Kenjaku suddenly appears before him, asking if he should save him.

Unfortunately for Itadori, it seems like he will not be able to get his revenge on Mahito after all. The next episode will adapt chapter 133 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Chapter 133 will see Geto easily overpowering Itadori with his vast disposal of Cursed Spirits.

Following this, Geto turned his attention to Mahito, who tried to use his Idle Transfiguration on him. After dodging the attack effortlessly, Geto absorbed Mahito using his Cursed Spirit Manipulation technique. He effectively ends Mahito's existence and extracts his Idle Transfiguration for himself.

Mahito and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Thereby, Mahito and Itadori's long rivalry came to an end. However, the latter failed to get his revenge on the Cursed Spirit fully. Throughout the series, Mahito proves himself to be one of the most formidable antagonists, who makes it his personal mission to make Itadori's life miserable.

After defeating him in combat, Itadori finally admitted that he is, in fact, similar to Mahito. He promised to kill Mahito even if he came back as another curse, changed his name, or even his form.

Nothing that he could do would stop Itadori from finding him and killing him. This particular scene in the anime is highly regarded as one of the season's best moments, as it perfectly wraps up the long and bitter rivalry between them.

Final Thoughts

With the recent release of episode 21 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the Shibuya Incident arc is nearing its end. In about two more episodes, this season will mark its end, signaling the end of the arc, which proved to be a brutal turning point for the series.