Jujutsu Kaisen dominates Summer 2023 Best Boy vote with Gojo, Geto, and Toji all in the top 10

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest season certainly caught the attention of the entire anime and manga community. The Shibuya Incident arc was going to be the highlight of this season, and it’s safe to say that MAPPA came out all guns blazing. The animation quality was incredible, and characters like Gojo Satoru and Toji Fushiguro took the spotlight this Summer.

The “Best Boy” poll is something that the majority of the anime and manga community partakes in. Anime Corner recently held a poll for “Best Boy Summer 2023”, where fans voted for their favorite male character across various anime titles. The result was staggering as 3 of the top 10 characters were from Jujutsu Kaisen.

This is a testament to the anime series’s overall success, highlighting top-tier character design.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo takes first place, Geto Suguru and Toji Fushiguro make it to the Top 10

Expand Tweet

It wasn’t surprising to see Gojo Satoru take first place on this poll, given how Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 performed. His screentime in the Gojo’s Past arc and the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc aided in this character winning the Best Boy Summer 2023 polls.

For the poll, Anime Corner provided updates on social media platforms such as X, where fans could click on the link that would take them to the voting page. Netizens could also visit Anime Corner’s official website and click on the “Polls” section to cast their vote.

Aside from Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru and Toji Fushiguro also made it to the Top 10. Geto and Toji took the 6th and 10th place, respectively. This is a clear indication of Jujutsu Kaisen’s dominance this Summer.

The result was shared on October 10, 2023 at 7 pm IST, and the entire fanbase took to X to share their opinions on the same. Plenty of fans flooded the post’s comments section with GIFs of Gojo and Geto, who won over the entire fanbase when the anime series explored their relationship during their high school days.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Toji Fushiguro fans were quite happy to see this character on this list, despite him being the main antagonist in Gojo's Past arc.

Toji nearly overwhelmed the legendary Gojo Satoru, and managed to catch him off guard - a feat only a handful of people have achieved. This, paired with the incredible character design and voice acting, played a role in this character's popularity.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

That being said, a section of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase was surprised to see Nanami not being ranked among the Top 10 on the list.

In fact, Anime Corner put out the full results on their website, comprising of 55 entries, and Kento Nanami was not present on the list at all. This saddened a section of the fanbase.

Nanami's screen time in the Shibuya Incident arc was well-received. However, he wasn't a major character in the grand scheme of things, which is probably why he didn't make it on the list.

Expand Tweet

Final Thoughts

Gojo, Geto, and Toji's presence in the Top 10 is a clear indication that the series is doing quite well, at least in terms of popularity. MAPPA has continued to maintain its high standards and pulled out all the stops for some of the fight scenes in the Shibuya Incident arc. It will be interesting to see how the characters fare as the second season progresses.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.