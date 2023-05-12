Jujutsu Kaisen fan comes up with hilarious theory that Akutami is ending the manga because of Gojo

One of the funniest aspects of the production of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is that Akutami hates his most popular character. While shocking, it’s certainly true, with Akutami himself sharing in the past that he genuinely dislikes Satoru Gojo as a character.

Several author comments and interview responses have confirmed this. One shining example comes from Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc, in which one of Akutami’s author comments essentially says that 2020 is set to be a good year with Gojo trapped in-series. When Gojo won first in a popularity poll, Akutami commented, “Whatever.”

While this has always been a beloved meme amongst fans, it seems to have transcended to a brand-new height as the series enters what appears to be its conclusive final stages. In fact, some fans are asserting that Akutami is choosing to end Jujutsu Kaisen so quickly, specifically because Gojo has returned.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans can’t help but poke fun at Akutami for completely skipping Gojo’s comeback arc

Screenshot of the tweet by @clotifiles

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Twitter user and apparent Jujutsu Kaisen fan @clotifiles shared their take on why the manga may be ending so soon. @clotifiles predicates their theory on Akutami’s aforementioned distaste for Satoru Gojo, who is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters from the series.

@clotifiles asserts that Akutami ending the manga series so soon after Gojo’s return is proof that “no one can hate Gojo more than Gege [Akutami] himself.” With Gojo having been freed in the previous issue and the subsequent release doing a massive time skip, @clotifiles asserts that it’s clear Gege “is so done” with Gojo as a character.

In other words, the theory is that Jujutsu Kaisen is ending so soon after Gojo’s return because Akutami himself is over the character and his triumphant return. Hilariously, the fact that Akutami off-screened the entirety of Gojo’s return arc is a massive supporting piece of evidence here, implying that Akutami only wants to draw Gojo as much as absolutely necessary.

cloudy!! @LESBlANGOJO @clotifiles HE CANT END IT BEFORE BRINGING BACK NOBARA @clotifiles HE CANT END IT BEFORE BRINGING BACK NOBARA

Despite this incredible supporting evidence, this is most likely not the case considering Akutami’s comments at Jump Festa ‘23. Via a written statement, the author of the series explained that the final chapter will likely be published in 2023. In other words, the ending has been planned for quite some time and is likely not being influenced by the fact that Gojo has returned out of narrative necessity.

What could prove true, however, is that Akutami chose to bring Gojo back at this point specifically because Jujutsu Kaisen is so close to its end. In other words, the series isn’t ending because Gojo was brought back, but rather Gojo was brought back because the series is so close to ending.

In any case, whatever the real reason is, @clotifiles’ theory is truly a hilarious one, which demonstrates just how much Akutami dislikes Gojo. While the real reasoning behind the series’ ending is likely not based solely on this, it could very well be playing a part in Akutami’s narrative decision-making.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes