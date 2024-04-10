Jujutsu Kaisen fanart brings Gojo's most underrated moment to life

While recent months of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga series have been tumultuous, to say the least, plenty of good has come from the chaos. As a result, the spotlights that Hiromi Higuruma and Fumihiko Takaba received are the main highlights, as is the emergence of Yuji Itadori as a legitimate sorcerer.

One spotlight that was seemingly lost in the chaos is the height of Satoru Gojo’s fight against Ryomen Sukuna, which is undoubtedly overshadowed due to his eventual loss. While understandable, the height of the two’s duel was nevertheless an incredibly memorable and exciting addition to Jujutsu Kaisen.

Thankfully, many other Jujutsu Kaisen fans agree, especially in light of a recent fanart that has generated significant buzz around this section of the Gojo versus Sukuna fight. More specifically, it highlights the most underrated moment of Gojo’s career as a sorcerer.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans don’t give enough credit to Gojo fighting Sukuna, Mahoraga, and Agito at once

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, one of Gojo’s most underrated moments came in the midst of his biggest fight in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen. While it’s understandable that fans forget about it or don’t realize the full gravity of this moment, it’s nevertheless a significant feat for Gojo, which emphasizes why he was the strongest sorcerer of today.

The aftermath of the fight, specifically Gojo’s loss, also helps to make fans forget it, and understandably so. Admittedly, the moment would be much more impressive and likely not underrated at all if Gojo found a way to come out on top over Sukuna in the end. Sadly, however, this is not the case.

Yet Gojo’s eventual loss later on shouldn’t take anything away from the feat itself, even if fans underrate it due to his eventual loss. Taking on the strongest two Shikigami seen thus far in the series is no small feat, and handling them with relative ease and without being in mortal danger makes it all the more impressive.

This is especially true when considering that Gojo was still dealing with Sukuna while fighting Mahoraga and Agito. Essentially, Gojo had to deal with dodging long-range attacks from Sukuna while evading Mahoraga and Agito in short-range and formulating viable offensive strategies against the trio. Without a doubt, it’s one of the most impressive showings in the entire series, which is saying something considering how many memorable moments the manga boasts overall.

Fan reaction

Expand Tweet

Likewise, many fans respond positively to the fanart, praising both the coloring itself and the original scene from which it comes. Some fans are simply using GIFs to respond, while others are being more descriptive in their words, such as in the following reactions:

“Holy- it looks awesome”

“This is so cool, I hope to do more coloring of the fight between Gojo Satoru and Sukuna”

“Beautiful”

All in all, it’s clear that fans are responding positively to the fanart and are likewise coming to respect this feat from Gojo even more.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 official release date and time

Where is Gojo from & where did he live as a child in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Why is Gojo Satoru the most powerful sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained