Jujutsu Kaisen fandom blames Higuruma for Jonathan Majors being fired from Marvel for reasons nobody expected

Jujutsu Kaisen fans once again have found a real-life incident to make fun of by plugging in characters from their favorite series into this scenario. A recent court case found actor Jonathan Majors guilty of harassment and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Following the conviction, Marvel Studios has also cut ties with the actor.

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen connected this incident with a character from the manga series. The community had a mixed reaction to this odd connection, with a majority of them finding it to be hilarious.

Fans had reasons to believe that Jonathan Majors was being represented by Higuruma, a character whose jujutsu abilities are linked with law. Let’s take a look at why fans made this connection and a few reactions to the same.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans blame Higuruma for Jonathan Majors’ verdict

Fan believes that Hiromi Higuruma was the reason why Jonathan Majors lost the case and in turn got fired from Marvel Studios (Screengrab via X/@Chicken13iscuit)

Hiromi Higuruma was a lawyer before he received his jujutsu abilities. He was someone who was a firm believer of justice. He took on an extremely difficult case to prove the innocence of a man who was accused of homicide. At first, he managed to succeed and saved his client from a life sentence.

However, a second trial took place after the prosecution asked for an appeal. This found Higuruma’s client guilty.

Now, fans of the anime and manga series are referring to this incident, claiming that Jonathan Majors was being represented by Higuruma, which led to the conviction, and eventually led to the actor being fired by Marvel Studios. Fans spammed the comments section of @Chicken13iscuit's post with laughing emoticons, highlighting the hilarity of this reference.

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen series seem to find the Higuruma-Jonathan Majors' connection hilarious (Screengrab via X)

Fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga series also uploaded a few memes from their favorite anime series in response to the Higuruma-Jonathan Majors connection.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, a sizable portion of the fanbase found it absolutely hilarious.

Netizens give their opinions about a fan blaming Higuruma for Jonathan Majos being fired by Marvel Studios (Screengrab via X)

Meanwhile, there were a few fans who acknowledged not only the seriousness, but also the nature of the situation that this article has covered.

Despite knowing that, they couldn’t stop themselves from laughing at the thought of Hiromi Higuruma representing Jonathan Majors in the court. The resemblance in the result was enough for fans to make memes out of this situation. Fans continue to believe that Higuruma was responsible for the actor being fired by Marvel Studios.

Expand Tweet

Final thoughts

It isn't surprising to see the Jujutsu Kaisen fans make memes out of this incident. Plenty of anime fandoms are infamous for their presence online and making fun of incidents, especially those serious in nature. Plugging in Higuruma as Jonathan Majors' lawyer was something that a few fans saw coming.

This is because Jonathan Majors was found guilty of one misdemeanor and one harassment violation count. The connection only solidifies when one looks into Higuruma's backstory and how he couldn't save his client in the past.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.