Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 divides fandom over Maki-Toji comparison

One of the biggest discussions following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 198 spoilers is the comparison of Maki Zenin to the late Toji Zenin. With her apparently defeating Naoya and learning to properly use her sword in the previous issue, series author and illustrator Gege Akutami seems intent on painting her as the modern-day Toji.

While many fans are pleased and excited over this development, some Jujutsu Kaisen fans are distraught that this comparison is being hammered in so hard. While these fans are praising Maki’s success, as seen in the latest chapter 198 spoilers, their critiques mainly lie in her victory being framed in a narrative relative to Toji.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom’s reaction to the latest Maki-Toji comparison seen in chapter 198.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fan opinion over Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest Toji-Maki comparison has some fuming, others clapping

While most fans have celebrated Akutami’s choice to once more fully compare Maki and Toji Zenin, other fans are upset with the latest Jujutsu Kaisen developments. Although it’s impossible to please everyone, the series’ fanbase almost seems split down the middle regarding this latest Maki-Toji comparison.

roji @numegumii Maki is so in the mud. The m in maki stans for Mary Sue Maki is so in the mud. The m in maki stans for Mary Sue

Those who disapprove of Maki’s latest comparison to Toji criticize Akutami’s apparent dependence on characterizing her in a way that’s relative to Toji. While this wasn’t true in the early stages of the series, Akutami made these comparisons quite frequently as the story progressed.

The term “Mary Sue” is also being thrown around in the context of what Maki’s character has become, meaning a character is being portrayed unrealistically free of weaknesses. Fans claim that Maki’s earlier limitations of not having Cursed Energy are now being worked around via turning her into another version of Toji.

roji @numegumii it's like gege is always in a hurry to put maki back in the story. The zenin arc and the current arc could have waited. Of these events took place much later in the story it would actually solve the Mary Sue problem. But no, he can't go 10 chapters without toji @strawdolluser This is crazyit's like gege is always in a hurry to put maki back in the story. The zenin arc and the current arc could have waited. Of these events took place much later in the story it would actually solve the Mary Sue problem. But no, he can't go 10 chapters without toji @strawdolluser This is crazy😭😭it's like gege is always in a hurry to put maki back in the story. The zenin arc and the current arc could have waited. Of these events took place much later in the story it would actually solve the Mary Sue problem. But no, he can't go 10 chapters without toji

Fans who counter this specific point argue that if anyone is a Mary Sue in Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s Satoru Gojo. The claim certainly holds firm, with his Domain Expansion essentially being an “I win” button and his being born as the closest thing in the series to a god. There’s also the fact that Akutami felt it necessary to write him into prison to progress the series forward with real stakes and tension.

skye @CH0S0SGF how do i see people calling maki a mary sue when gojo is literally in the series how do i see people calling maki a mary sue when gojo is literally in the series

Others are honing in on claims regarding Akutami’s dependence on a Toji comparison by arguing that this comparison has at least been consistent. One key point being made is that Toji’s existence introduced the concept that being free from Cursed Energy gives you the power to alter fate itself, which these fans argue is what’s happening with Maki.

In this case, it’s hard to argue against the Maki-Toji comparisons when the two may prove to serve some of the most pivotal roles in the story so far. While Maki has yet to have a defining moment that profoundly impacts the jujutsu world (more so than her Zenin clan massacre), Toji’s moment was already seen in the Star Plasma Vessel arc.

Feral ✨ @VsFeral Gege: being free of cursed energy gives you the power to alter fate itself



Fans: wtf why is Maki so OP Gege: being free of cursed energy gives you the power to alter fate itself Fans: wtf why is Maki so OP https://t.co/cM9y4jHelB

Nevertheless, both sides of this Jujutsu Kaisen argument make good points, emblematic of how evenly split the fanbase appears in the initial wake of chapter 198’s unofficial release.

