Jujutsu Kaisen fandom gets ready for Gojo's unsealing

Considering the recent events in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it seems that the best-laid plans of Yuji Itadori and co aren’t panning out as well as they would have liked. Sukuna has taken over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, Yuji is seemingly out of commission with serious injuries, and Hana Kurusu and Angel are being set up for death at Sukuna’s hand.

Despite all of this, fans are confident that Satoru Gojo will somehow be returning in the near future of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. However, as evident by the abovementioned situation, this hope is baseless since Hana and Angel, the only two who can free Gojo, are seemingly about to die.

There’s also the fact that series author and illustrator Gege Akutami may indeed keep Gojo sealed until the series ends. However, fans remain optimistic that he’ll return despite all of this.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans remain steadfast that Gojo will return, cite Yuta Okkotsu’s ability to copy Cursed Techniques

IZZY | 云火 @SatorIzzy If Hana dies I’m not sure how Gege can write Gojo out of the prison realm. Hana’s survival (to me) is based on if there is another way that Gojo gets released or if there’s no other practical way besides her. If Hana dies I’m not sure how Gege can write Gojo out of the prison realm. Hana’s survival (to me) is based on if there is another way that Gojo gets released or if there’s no other practical way besides her.

One of the biggest reasons why most fans are so confident that Satoru Gojo will return stems from the threat that is Sukuna in Megumi’s body. Even with just the use of Nue, it’s clear that Sukuna is a force to be reckoned with while having Megumi as his vessel. As such, many are confident that Gojo is the only sorcerer who could defeat him.

Jab (gym arc) @jabstorm This year Gojo will be released from his box. Sukuna and Gojo will have one of the greatest fights in anime history. JJK will end with everyone dying except Itadori This year Gojo will be released from his box. Sukuna and Gojo will have one of the greatest fights in anime history. JJK will end with everyone dying except Itadori

roi🫧! @s0upb1n GUYS I CAN FEEL IT, A GOJO COMEBACK IS NEAR. HE WILL BE RELEASED SOON GUYS I CAN FEEL IT, A GOJO COMEBACK IS NEAR. HE WILL BE RELEASED SOON ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/RguXzHHf2m

However, exactly how Gojo will be unsealed is still unclear. As was Yuji and Megumi’s initial plan, Hana Kurusu and Angel were meant to use their Cursed Techniques to open the “back door” to the Prison Realm. This would allow them to free Gojo without actually acquiring the Prison Realm for themselves, which would mean defeating Kenjaku.

Unfortunately, this method is in doubt following the latest Jujutsu Kaisen chapter, which saw Sukuna preparing to eat Hana Kurusu and Angel whole in its final moments. Assuming this does happen, it would appear to eliminate all hopes of unsealing Gojo. Some fans, however, argue that this is where Yuta Okkotsu could come into play.

savannah @sweetbbyfrank as bad as i want to see gojo again i kinda hope he doesnt get released anytime soon cause idk what ill do if i have to see him fight megumi as bad as i want to see gojo again i kinda hope he doesnt get released anytime soon cause idk what ill do if i have to see him fight megumi

gogo yuyu 😎💞🐯 @gotoyuu1 the way this is going gojo will really have to fight megumi (sukuna) but i doubt kenjaku is gonna released gojo only for that purpose the way this is going gojo will really have to fight megumi (sukuna) but i doubt kenjaku is gonna released gojo only for that purpose

yanli 🌊 fic pinned @iwaaois people are saying that gojo might get released in the next jjk chapter but it's gege's birthday so chances are he'll get released and die immediately after LMAOO people are saying that gojo might get released in the next jjk chapter but it's gege's birthday so chances are he'll get released and die immediately after LMAOO

With Yuta Okkotsu’s ability to copy Cursed Techniques, some argue that he can show up and copy Hana and Angel’s Cursed Techniques before Sukuna kills them. This would allow the pair to be killed off and maintain an avenue for successfully unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm.

Despite this alternative option, Jujutsu Kaisen fans seem somewhat split on whether Gojo will be unsealed from the Prison Realm. Those who believe that Gojo won’t be unsealed point to the fact that author Gege Akutami is a very well-known disliker of Gojo, despite being the author of the series.

Those who believe that Gojo will be unsealed cite the threat of Sukuna in Megumi’s body and the still-looming threat of Kenjaku’s plan to merge with Master Tengen. Many fans are also sharing their predictions that, from Akutami’s previous claims about how the series will end, Gojo needs to be unsealed in order to die and leave Yuji Itadori as the lone survivor of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes