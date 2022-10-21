Jujutsu Kaisen fandom hilariously compares creator Gege Akutami's love for Toji with his treatment of Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Mangaka Gege Akutami's love for Toji Fushiguro is quite apparent. In comparison, his dislike towards Gojo Satoru is also pretty evident. This can be confirmed by the fact that Toji is the strongest non-cursed energy user who was a real threat to Gojo. After all, Toji was the only one able to inflict serious damage on the white-haired sorcerer.

Also, Psuedo-Geto's plan's success and Gojo getting sealed are a testament to Akutami's feelings. Even before, Akutami has stated his sentiments towards the strongest sorcerer in several interviews. Fans took this opportunity to compare Gege's admiration for Toji to his treatment of Gojo.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom compares Gege Akutami's love for Toji with his treatment of Gojo

Guy B Dead @Razaruku jac @jacixn the extent gege would go for his favourite is so funny to me cause he really gave toji a halo as if toji didnt commit 4 class A felonies and sold his own son the extent gege would go for his favourite is so funny to me cause he really gave toji a halo as if toji didnt commit 4 class A felonies and sold his own son https://t.co/ps6ZwIABjO Of course Toji is a favorite of Gege, he got to repeatedly stab Gojo! twitter.com/jacixn/status/… Of course Toji is a favorite of Gege, he got to repeatedly stab Gojo! twitter.com/jacixn/status/…

Fans of the series took to Twitter to compare the two characters' treatment. Toji Fushiguro is set to make his anime debut when Season 2 of the anime drops later next year. He will be the main antagonist for the series featuring Gojo Satoru's past.

👁‍🗨ayti @sugurugetowo how many times is gege gonna bring toji back, he needs to let that man GO how many times is gege gonna bring toji back, he needs to let that man GO https://t.co/3u8SGxw4tt

Since his introduction in chapter 66 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Toji has become an instant hit. Fans nearly forgot about the rest of the characters as they flocked to the non-cursed energy user. Rightly so, he stood as one of the most powerful characters despite having no cursed energy and was able to wound Gojo, something considered extremely difficult.

a hoshiumi fan acct @hoshiumisexy readers: hahah wheres our protagonist??

gege: and heeeeeere's TOJI!!!

readers: where is nobara?

gege: you know whats better than a nobara? *pulls toji out of a hat* TOJI!!!

readers: can you give us gojo back from the prison realm

gege: no... but i can give you back TOJI readers: hahah wheres our protagonist??gege: and heeeeeere's TOJI!!!readers: where is nobara?gege: you know whats better than a nobara? *pulls toji out of a hat* TOJI!!!readers: can you give us gojo back from the prison realmgege: no... but i can give you back TOJI

a hoshiumi fan acct @hoshiumisexy gojo: gege-sensei this doesnt fit me

gege: *taking pics like kris jenner* no satoru you're doing great... i hate you... you're doing fantastic... flex your chest

gojo: this black shirt is quite itchy :<

gege: toji didnt complain... and look at him

gojo: hes dead

gege: hes free gojo: gege-sensei this doesnt fit megege: *taking pics like kris jenner* no satoru you're doing great... i hate you... you're doing fantastic... flex your chestgojo: this black shirt is quite itchy :<gege: toji didnt complain... and look at himgojo: hes deadgege: hes free

On the flip side, Gojo amassed a huge following as well. However, creator Gege Akutami was not among them. The white-haired sorcerer had his moments to shine, and he took them well. Everything about his character seemed to draw people in, except for Gege. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will treat fans to a high-school Gojo alongside Geto and others.

Spooky Star 🎃| Comms Closed 2/2 @J0hnnyStar Gege is so funny because he creates two of the strongest characters in his universe. He very clearly and openly hates one but the other you can tell he loves that man. Toji is his beloved first born and Gojo is his despised step child Gege is so funny because he creates two of the strongest characters in his universe. He very clearly and openly hates one but the other you can tell he loves that man. Toji is his beloved first born and Gojo is his despised step child⭐️ https://t.co/cAfy9uwZsX

Fans were most amused by the situation. As expected from cases like these, memes flooded social media as the JJK fandom just could not get enough of the bias.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Toji Fushiguro vs Gojo Satoru

fifteenn @sher113117 Toji Fushiguro, the one who left it all behind. Just casually defeated the two strongest sorcerer. Let them all bear witness!!! Toji Fushiguro, the one who left it all behind. Just casually defeated the two strongest sorcerer. Let them all bear witness!!! https://t.co/dJoKvUrNSp

Toji Fushiguro was born Toji Zen'in, into one of Jujutsu Kaisen's Big Three Families. However, he was blessed with Heavenly Restriction, which gave him extraordinary physical and sensory capabilities in exchange for no cursed energy. Due to this, he was shunned and eventually chose to leave the clan.

The dark-haired man later built his reputation as the "Sorcerer Killer" for taking on sorcerer-killing contracts from shady clients. He married a woman but soon left her with their newborn child. He even tried to sell Megumi to the Zen'in. For the right price, he didn't raise any questions.

n @getouvrs i just think gojo satoru and peace signs i just think gojo satoru and peace signs https://t.co/L0JoEfnlP3

Meanwhile, Gojo Satoru was the first in his clan to possess both Limitless and Six Eyes in 400 years. At the time, he was a student at Jujutsu High with Geto and Shoko Ieiri. Both he and Geto were considered to be the strongest sorcerers.

Given his abilities, he possessed a near-infinite amount of cursed energy. This meant that he could fight non-stop without getting tired. Also, he was surrounded by Infinity, so in simple terms, he was untouchable. However, as a student, he was still mastering these abilities.

N @Levell_One Toji vs Gojo lived up to the hype. What an amazing fight. Toji vs Gojo lived up to the hype. What an amazing fight. https://t.co/uZCiJgIdLq

The two met in Gojo's Past Arc, and in their first meeting, Toji managed to sneak up on an unsuspecting Gojo and stab him. He defeated Gojo using the Inverted Spear of Heaven (a cursed tool that nullifies cursed energy). Later, having understood cursed energy and the reverse cursed technique, Gojo heals himself and returns for a second round.

This time, despite Toji's instincts telling them to flee, he decided to take him on. It didn't end well for him as Satoru defeated him using Hollow Purple.

Poll : 0 votes